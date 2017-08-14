Carol B. Ghattas’ new book A Life Surrendered ($23.99, paperback, 9781545608616; $9.99, eBook, 9781545608623) asks the question, what can God do with just one life that is given in total submission to his will? A Life Surrendered shares the stories of lives changed by the obedience of Egyptian-American missionary and pastor Raouf Ghattas to the call of God. Raouf’s story is an inspiration to anyone who questions what they have to give to God. It also reveals the wonders of God among the peoples of the Muslim world over the past 25 years, reminding us that he is still at work among Muslims today.

Ghattas writes, “As terrorist attacks perpetrated by Islamic fundamentalists continue to bring fear and hatred toward Muslims, this book is an important reminder that Jesus is the only answer, and Christians must love Muslims and be active in witness to them.”

Carol B. Ghattas has a M.Div. from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. She is the co-author of "A Christian Guide to the Qur'an". She has over 20 years in overseas service, and currently serves in Arabic Baptist Church. She is a speaker on Islam and a witness to Muslims. Ghattas is also the author of three novels: A Christian Guide to the Qur'an: Building Bridges in Muslim Evangelism (Kregel, 2009), Lust Under the Veil (XulonPress, 2004), Things I never Told my Mother (XulonPress, 2007), Two Sides of a Coin: An Egyptian Story (XulonPress, 2009), and a contract writer for Mission Mosaic Magazine.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order A Life Surrendered through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.