Not Knowing is Killing Us. "We want to effect change for women, families, and caregivers affected by the disease and do what we can to ensure that women are knowledgeable of the signs and symptoms," states David Barley, CEO.

The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition is preparing for a host of national and local events to bring awareness to the deadliest of all gynecological cancers, ovarian cancer. With 1 in 75 women being diagnosed with the disease, the NOCC is especially focused during the month of September in bringing earlier awareness of the signs and symptoms of the disease to women throughout the United States and globally.

The NOCC’s hard-hitting campaign, Not Knowing is Killing Us®, #KnowOvarian, features actual ovarian cancer survivors with messaging that aims to educate the public on the disease, which takes the lives of more than 14,000 women every year.

“We know that early diagnosis increases odds of survival,” states David Barley, CEO of the NOCC. “We want to effect change for the women, families, and caregivers affected by this disease and do what we can to ensure that women are knowledgeable of the signs and symptoms for earlier diagnosis.”

The September campaign will compliment a host of local and regional activities, including proclamation ceremonies, cityscapes lighted in teal, and 11 Run/Walk to Break the Silence on Ovarian Cancer® events to support the NOCC’s quality of life, earlier awareness, research, and community outreach initiatives.

To learn more about ovarian cancer, host or attend an event, or participate in a Run/Walk near you, go to ovarian.org or call 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426).