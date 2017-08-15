High school football is a big part of what we bring to our audience and, with Play For Life, we set out to celebrate great stories across all of our communities, share them, and elevate them

Today YurView launches Play For Life, its first comprehensive marketing campaign highlighting its connection with communities and local sports in advance of the upcoming high school football season. The campaign celebrates the positive impact that sports, particularly high school football, continues to make on so many lives.

To accomplish this, Play For Life shines a spotlight on the remarkable stories of athletes, coaches and organizations from across the regions served by YurView, including:



Krysten Muir: a trailblazing field goal kicker, soccer star & homecoming queen from Tempe, AZ.

The Mabee Babies: a tight knit football family from Tulsa that includes current and former NCAA & NFL stars like Seattle Seahawk Tyler Lockette and former Dallas Cowboy Felix Jones.

Mike Moreno: A former Arizona State baseball star and Arizona Republic 5A Player of the Year in both football and baseball who put his dreams on hold to enlist in the US Army.

Chris Harris, Jr.: The Denver Broncos star cornerback gives back so that kids in his hometown can have opportunities he never had.

"Each of the athletes & coaches in this campaign have been driven to overcome obstacles, challenge the status quo and sacrifice their own desires to help others succeed,” said John Parris, Director of Content, YurView. “High school football is a big part of what we bring to our audience and, with Play For Life, we set out to celebrate great stories across all of our communities, share them, and elevate them. We want to inspire and these powerful stories are a reminder of what can be accomplished with focus, desire and the support of a team.”

Play For Life is YurView’s first multiplatform campaign to date and dozens of pieces of content have been created for YurView’s digital, social and television platforms. The campaign will be released and supported across all of the markets YurView serves and will be integrated in many of the live high school games being covered by YurView this fall, further strengthening the network’s commitment to high school sports.

About YurView: YurView is an exclusive regional network available to Cox Communications customers in all regions. It brings the best original content covering local & regional areas of interest, live streaming, and digital content. We produce Emmy® award-winning sports coverage as well as original programming that covers the outdoors, entertainment, arts, events, people, businesses, news, and more. Our goal is to showcase and connect communities through the stories that matter most to the people who live there.