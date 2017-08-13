Savannah Quarters® Cottage Restoration Project is Underway

LStar’s motto is to ‘do the right thing…and do it with passion’. What better expression of our motto than repurposing existing resources and pave the way for continued growth and expansion."

The cottages that formerly housed the Savannah Quarters® Sales Center, Golf Pro Shop, and Club Dining are being moved to their new location on three homesites in Westbrook at Savannah Quarters®. These cottages reflect the popular and charming architectural elements of the Lowcountry and will be restored for three families to call home.

This relocation and restoration project is the brainchild of Harron Lee of Country Heritage Homes, LLC that was born after a casual conversation with Janice Hoffman, Broker-in-Charge for Savannah Quarters® Realty, in February, 2017. “We’re excited to take on this restoration project,” said Harron. “These homes will offer modern interior design features with generous living spaces that flow easily.”

“LStar’s motto is to ‘do the right thing… and do it with passion’. What better expression of our motto than repurposing existing resources and pave the way for continued growth and expansion,” said Gerrit Albert, Division President – Coastal South for LStar Ventures.

Conveniently located within walking distance to The Club at Savannah Quarters® amenities, these restored homes will each be approximately 3,200 square-feet with four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, heart pine wood floors, a semi-attached garage with room for two cars, a golf cart, and storage and more. These cottage homes will provide a sense of luxury and comfort that comes from attention to detail.

