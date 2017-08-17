Dancing with the Stars alum Karina Smirnoff teaches a couple to dance. Catalog of Renowned Dancers from “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Dancing With The Stars” Teach Special Dances for Wedding Celebrations at the Mexico Resorts

Offering unmatched experiences for destination weddings, Mexico’s Velas Resorts are upping the ante once again – offering couples the opportunity to have a unique first dance choreographed by a renowned dancer from the hit shows Dancing with The Stars and So You Think You Can Dance. Couples getting married at any of the Velas Resorts in Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, and Riviera Nayarit will be taught the special choreography for their first dance by the celebrity dancer of their choosing. Instruction begins 2-days prior to the ceremony, inclusive of 4 to 6 hours of dance lessons. Styles range from traditional ballroom to hip-hop. A sampling of celebrity dance stars from which the couple can choose as their trainer range from Karina Smirnoff, Anna Trebunskaya, Dmitry Chaplin, Chelsie Hightower, Allison Holker, Brooklyn Fullmer, Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson of Dancing With The Stars to Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Du-Shaunt “Fik-Shun” Stegall of So You Think You Can Dance. Group choreography can also be arranged for the bridal party or groomsmen. The Wedding Dance Experience starts at $15,000 USD for the bride and groom dance and $20,000 USD for group dances and must be booked 9 months in advance.

For more information on Velas Resorts Weddings or to book, please call 1-866-868-0922, email weddings(at)velasresorts(dot)com, or visit http://www.velasweddings.com.

About Velas Weddings:

Offering unparalleled all-inclusive experiences for destination weddings, Velas Resorts in Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit and Los Cabos have earned more than 43 AAA Diamonds, including the prestigious Five Diamond Award. Other esteemed international awards for their services and facilities include Virtuoso’s “Best Spa”, Conde Nast Johansens’ “Most Excellent Resort” and “Most Excellent Spa Hotel” and the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences’ 5 Star Diamond Award. Properties include Casa Velas, a boutique adults-only hotel and ocean club located on the Marina Vallarta Golf Course, and Velas Vallarta, a family-friendly all suites resort and spa located on Banderas Bay, both in Puerto Vallarta; the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit on the beach in Riviera Nayarit and Grand Velas Riviera Maya with jungle and beach settings. Opened December 20, Grand Velas Los Cabos on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula offers the next generation of all-inclusive amenities and facilities with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort. V Velas Resorts offer a variety of venues and vistas for weddings of any size and generous wedding packages that include romantic extras such as an aromatherapy couples massage and candlelit dinners. Eduardo Vela Ruiz, owner, founder and president of Velas Resorts operate Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts.