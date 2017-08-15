The Philadelphia office of Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry is proud to announce that four Attorneys have been named to the 2018 U.S. News and World Report edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, one of the legal profession’s oldest and most respected peer-review publications. The selected attorneys, Philip Karter, Veronica Saltz Turner, Stewart M. Weintraub and Kenneth I. Trujillo, were drawn from the firm’s Philadelphia office and were recognized for their work in the practice areas of Litigation and Controversy Tax, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, and Government Relations.

Philip Karter- Litigation and Controversy Tax Lawyer

Philip Karter specializes in tax controversy and litigation matters. In his 33-year career, Karter has litigated Federal tax cases in the United States District Courts, the United States Tax Court and the United States Court of Federal Claims, and argued in the United States Court of Appeals in multiple circuits.

Kenneth I. Trujillo - Government Relations Lawyer

Kenneth Trujillo has represented U.S. and foreign corporations and government entities, executives, lawyers, and other individuals with particular emphasis on contract disputes, securities, antitrust, education, and other regulatory issues. His practice involves complex civil litigation and class actions, and he counsels clients on regulatory matters and internal investigations. Trujillo has also represented numerous public officials and government entities, including city council members, mayors, governors, states, cities and Native American tribes in civil and criminal matters.

Veronica Saltz Turner- Employee Benefits (ERISA) Lawyer

Veronica Saltz Turner engages in an active civil trial practice. She served as lead trial counsel for a major corporation in her first federal jury trial. Turner has tried more than 100 cases in both federal and state courts in the eastern region in areas of aviation, product liability, employment discrimination, ERISA, life, health and disability, hospitality litigation, transportation, property and commercial litigation.

Stewart M. Weintraub (2005) [10] - Litigation and Controversy Tax Lawyer

Stewart Weintraub has been named among Best Lawyers each year since 2005, making this his fourteenth consecutive year. Weintraub has focused his practice upon state and local taxation for more than 40 years. From audits through trials and appeals to the appellate courts, Weintraub represents clients in all aspects of state and local tax compliance and litigation. His practice also includes helping clients plan and structure transactions so that all state and local tax obligations are minimized.

Since it was first published in 1983, The Best Lawyers in America has become widely regarded as a respected reference guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on detailed peer-review evaluations, and lawyers are neither required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed. Votes were solicited from nearly 83,000 attorneys worldwide; 7.4 million votes were analyzed for the 2018 edition. The standalone Best Lawyers magazine will be distributed in more than 30 leading publications around the country, including The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. A digital edition also will be available.

About Chamberlain Hrdlicka – Chamberlain Hrdlicka is a diversified business law firm with offices in Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and San Antonio. The firm represents both public and private companies as well as individuals and family-owned businesses across the nation in a wide variety of practice areas, including commercial and business litigation, tax, tax controversy and litigation, federal white-collar criminal defense, corporate, securities and finance, employment law and employee benefits, energy law, estate planning and administration, intellectual property, international and immigration law, and real estate and construction law.

