Montel Williams featured in Med Learning Group MS Treatment Minutes for CME Med Learning Group is honored to have Montel Williams help us work to maximize the licensed healthcare professional’s MS learner experience.

Montel Williams is partnering with Med Learning Group, a continuing medical education (CME) division of Ultimate Medical Academy, to help educate neurologists, nurses, nurse practitioners, and other healthcare professionals about the unique challenges diagnosing and treating African Americans with multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic neurological condition that affects the central nervous system.

The television personality, radio talk show host, actor, and founder of the nonprofit Montel Williams MS Foundation is featured in two video clips in a recently released Med Learning Group online CME course. In the first clip, Williams shares how it took 20 years for him to be diagnosed with MS after first exhibiting symptoms in 1979 as a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy. In the second clip, he encourages doctors, nurses, and other healthcare practitioners to build relationships with African American patients to encourage candid conversations about their symptoms to diagnose and treat MS effectively in this patient community.

“We are honored to have Montel Williams help us work to maximize the licensed healthcare professional’s MS learner experience,” Vice President of Accreditation and Outcomes at Med Learning Group Lauren Welch said. “Adding his voice to this important CME learning opportunity can only help raise understanding and awareness of MS and, ultimately, improve patient outcomes.”

The course, “MS Treatment Minutes: Considerations for Improving Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Engagement in the African American Population,” is available online through July 25, 2018 via the websites of Med Learning Group, MyCME, the International Association of Multiple Sclerosis Nurses (IOMSN), and the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC).

Covering the treatment of patients with MS and the management of their condition, with an emphasis on the patient experience and engagement throughout their care, the course consists of an interactive documentary-based online activity featuring a moderated panel discussion with Patricia Coyle, MD, professor and vice chair (Clinical Affairs) and director, MS Comprehensive Care Center, at Stony Brook University Medical Center in New York; Mary Hughes, MD, Chair, Division of Neurology, Greenville Hospital System, at University Medical Group in Greenville, South Carolina, and June Halper, MSN, APN-C, MSCN, FAAN, Certified Adult Nurse Practitioner, CEO of CMSC and IOMSN in Hackensack, New Jersey.

The program also includes 3D animations, video case studies, and a portal where participants can choose from a variety of images to design personalized posters for their practices.

Upon completion of the course, healthcare professionals should be able to identify the differences in MS presentation between African American and Caucasian patients and implement ways to overcome these disparities; review the safety and efficacy of current and emerging agents used in treating MS; identify barriers and unmet needs from the patient perspective that lead to low treatment adherence and poor outcomes, and access strategies to communicate openly with patients of any race or ethnicity to encourage their engagement across all aspects of their care.

Med Learning Group, based in New York City, is accredited with commendation by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education to provide CME for physicians and designates this enduring course activity for a maximum of 1.0 AMA Category 1 Credit(s).TM More than 20,500 MS physician learners have participated in Med Learning Group’s CME courses during the past four years.

“Ultimate Medical Academy is proud of Med Learning Group’s work with Montel Williams and others to provide CME to medical professionals,” said Ultimate Medical Academy Executive Vice President Geordie Hyland, who oversees the nonprofit education institution’s CME division. “As we work to equip and empower students to excel in healthcare careers, we know the importance of providing medical professionals with CME to improve patient outcomes.”

This course is supported by an educational grant from Genentech, Inc.

ABOUT MED LEARNING GROUP

Med Learning Group, a division of Ultimate Medical Academy, is a full-service accredited medical education company. Med Learning Group focuses on developing and implementing continuing education that improves healthcare practitioners’ ability to provide optimal care to their patients.

ABOUT ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY

Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida and founded in 1994, the school has more than 40,000 alumni and offers content-rich, interactive online courses to almost 14,000 students as well as hands-on training to hundreds of students. Ultimate Medical Academy students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, résumé and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. Ultimate Medical Academy is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). ABHES accreditation does not extend to continuing education programs. Ultimate Medical Academy’s CME Division creates innovative and award-winning programming to maximize the physician, nurse, and healthcare professional learner experience and, ultimately, improve patient outcomes. Learn more by visiting https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/