The Pennsylvania labor, employment and workers’ compensation law firm Willig, Williams & Davidson is proud to announce that 14 of its attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2018 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, one of the legal profession’s oldest and most respected peer-review publications. The selected attorneys were drawn from the firm’s Philadelphia and Harrisburg offices and were recognized for their work in the practice areas of employment law - individuals, labor law – union, labor and employment litigation, and employee benefits (ERISA) law.

The 2017 Best Lawyers include Deborah R. Willig, Alaine S. Williams, Stuart W. Davidson, Nancy B.G. Lassen, Ralph J. Teti, Deborah M. Lerner, Linda M. Martin, Irwin W. Aronson, Amy L. Rosenberger, James S. Beall, Susan Bahme Blumenfeld, Richard G. Poulson, Laurence M. Goodman and Ryan A. Hancock. Goodman and Hancock are first year recipients and several of the attorneys have been named among Best Lawyers for many years, including Willig and Aronson, who are marking more than 25 years on the list, Davidson, who has been named to Best Lawyers for more than 20 years, and Williams, who has been named a Best Lawyer for more than 15 years.

Since it was first published in 1983, The Best Lawyers in America has become widely regarded as a respected reference guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on detailed peer-review evaluations, and lawyers are neither required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed. Votes were solicited from nearly 83,000 attorneys worldwide; 7.4 million votes were analyzed for the 2018 edition. The standalone Best Lawyers magazine will be distributed in more than 30 leading publications around the country, including The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. A digital edition also will be available.

About Willig, Williams & Davidson – Willig, Williams & Davidson (http://www.wwdlaw.com) is one of the largest and most respected union-side labor law firms in the United States. The firm has offices in Philadelphia, Media, Jenkintown and Harrisburg, Pa., as well as Haddonfield, N.J., and Chicago, Ill. Founded in 1979, Willig, Williams & Davidson focuses on representing labor unions, employee benefit funds and individual working people and their families on a variety of legal fronts, including national, regional and local contract negotiations; dispute resolution through mediation, arbitration and litigation; tax and benefit law compliance issues; discrimination and other employment matters; prepaid legal services for union members; and workers’ compensation matters in Philadelphia and beyond.

# # #