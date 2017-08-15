Chronus Shortlisted for 2017 SaaS Awards

Chronus mentoring software tackles the talent pipeline crisis, allowing organizations to scale and impact more employees while multiplying the benefits of mentoring.

Chronus, the leader in mentoring software, was recognized as a finalist in the 2017 SaaS Awards Program in the category Best SaaS Product for HR or Recruitment. Chronus mentoring software is used by organizations to develop, engage, and retain employees, making it easy to start, manage, and measure modern mentoring programs. Evolving with the growth of mentoring practices, Chronus software has innovated to accommodate a variety of programs and formats including mentoring circles, flash mentoring, and providing the first-to-market mobile app for mentoring software.

With awards for excellence and innovation in SaaS, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, UK and EMEA. The SaaS Awards program is now in its second year of recognizing and celebrating innovation in software.

“As the workplace has become more competitive around talent, mentoring is a must among high performing companies,” said Seena Mortazavi, CEO of Chronus. “Chronus software tackles the talent pipeline crisis, allowing organizations to scale and impact more employees while multiplying the benefits of mentoring. Competition in the global marketplace for SaaS is incredibly competitive, so for Chronus to be shortlisted in Best SaaS Product for HR or Recruitment is an incredible achievement for the team, and validates our continued efforts to improve and evolve our product.”

SaaS Awards organizer Larry Johnson said: “Software as a service is the new software standard. The global competition is fierce, with disruptive technologies shaking up the marketplace – and the dust is far from settled. It’s a new playing field altogether, with providers constantly innovating to ensure clients are always leveraging best-of-breed software services, which are reliable yet still cutting edge. As ever, all entrants were incredibly strong this year and to make the shortlist is itself a huge honor.”

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on August 29, 2017. Over 300 organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2017-saas-shortlist/.

About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions.

About Chronus

Chronus is the leader in mentoring software. Our configurable platform is powering hundreds of successful mentoring programs for some of the world’s largest companies, educational institutions, and professional associations. With unique MatchIQ® technology, a guided experience for participants, and the most configurable platform in the industry, Chronus enables mentoring programs to efficiently scale and drive more strategic value for organizations worldwide.

Learn more at http://www.chronus.com.

