rezora, digital software for real estate, makes Inc. 5000's list of fastest growing private companies

Founded in 2008 in Colorado’s Vail Valley, rezora began with a single-minded pursuit; to help real estate brokerages and their agents become world-class digital marketers.

rezora has come a long way from its roots. From its headquarters in Boulder, rezora today serves over 130+ brokerages and 10,000 agents in 14 countries.

In regards to the reward, rezora CEO, Paul Reinarz said, "rezora is proud to be a part of this prestigious group of growing companies, just like we’re proud of the team that creates the platform and supports our clients. Such recognition serves as a challenge to keep improving our software and delivering on our mission. We couldn't be more excited for what's next."

About rezora: Digital Marketing for real estate: rezora is for savvy marketing teams who need to expand their brands' influence by providing their agents with branded, easy to use email templates. rezora's digital marketing platform creates, manages and distributes content via multiple digital channels. Unlike other email marketing platforms, rezora integrates with your local MLS so your agents can easily drag and drop listings into custom, pre-made templates, and simply send to their contacts!