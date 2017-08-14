Fiona Davis and Jennifer D. Port (left to right)

Attorney Jennifer D. Port, of Ivey, Barnum & O’Mara, LLC, has been acknowledged as a Research Aide for her role in Fiona Davis’ newest novel “The Address.” The novel follows the lives of two women living 100 years apart at The Dakota in New York City, and their involvement in the life and death of the man who built it, Theodore Camden. Ms. Port offered her expertise in estate planning and descent to Ms. Davis to ensure the accuracy of legal concepts utilized throughout the novel which were critical to the resolution of the storyline.

About Jennifer D. Port

Ms. Port practiced law in New York City for 14 years before she joined Ivey, Barnum & O'Mara in 1995. Her areas of practice include estate and tax planning, trust and estate administration, estate and trust litigation and tax exempt organizations. She serves as an officer and a director of many charitable foundations and manages their day to day administration. Ms. Port is a past member of the Board of the YWCA of Greenwich and was the Vice Chair of its Governance Committee. In addition, she is Counsel to and a Director of the Greenwich Scholarship Association and has served as a Trustee and Director of The Jewish Guild for the Blind and as Director for J.G.B. Health Care Facilities, Inc. and Transportation Association of Greenwich. Ms. Port was a recipient of the 2012 Brava Award from the YWCA of Greenwich which acknowledges women for their professional and charitable achievements.

About Ivey, Barnum & O’Mara, LLC

Ivey, Barnum & O’Mara, LLC is a general practice firm which was established in Greenwich, CT in 1950. It is the largest Greenwich-based law firm, with additional offices in New Canaan, CT and New York City. The firm has more than thirty attorneys who handle a wide range of legal matters in areas such as Trusts & Estate Planning, Residential and Commercial Real Estate, Corporate, Employment, Litigation and Personal Injury.

