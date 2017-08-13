CraneWorks Rolls Out Industry-Leading Website

CraneWorks is proud to announce the launch of its newly revamped website, accessible now at http://www.Crane-Works.com. The fully redesigned website has a clean, mobile-friendly design that puts the company’s extensive sales and rental inventory front and center, while also better highlighting the company’s industry-leading parts and service divisions.

CraneWorks has nearly 200 cranes and other pieces of heavy equipment for sale or rent across North America. The new website provides advanced search functionality, allowing web visitors to quickly find the perfect machine for their needs. Each product listing includes a detailed image slideshow, load charts, specs, and more, allowing visitors to inspect each unit virtually before submitting a ten-second quote request form.

“My top priority since joining CraneWorks last fall has been to develop a state-of-the-art website to better showcase the company’s unique mix of products and services,” said Robbie Stevens, Director of Marketing at CraneWorks. “My goal was to create nothing less than a new industry benchmark.”

Given the ambitious target, CraneWorks partnered with Revenue River Marketing (https://www.revenueriver.co), an award-winning agency with a coveted HubSpot Diamond rating. According to Eric Pratt, the agency’s Managing Partner, “This website had to be more than a simple online brochure. It required a high level of functional capabilities to meet CraneWorks’ sophisticated needs. The technology requirements were a real challenge to surmount, but the result is a bleeding edge, dynamic web design that gives visitors fantastic tools to make educated buying decisions. We couldn’t be happier with the finished product.”

“CraneWorks’ inventory includes equipment and parts from a vast array of manufacturers. This variety is great for the customer, but challenging to convey on a website,” said Mike Del Cuore, Revenue River’s Director of Interactive Services. “Our custom inventory database with integrated API feeds solved this challenge, making it easy for customers to quickly find what they need. The end result was even better than we expected, conveying the professionalism and industry leading approach that CraneWorks is known for.”

About CraneWorks, Inc.

Founded in 2002, CraneWorks is a leading supplier of lifting equipment to companies across the globe. CraneWorks delivers reliable, customer-driven solutions for a wide range of industries, including construction, infrastructure, quarrying, mining, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, oil, utility and aerial. With offices in Houston, Denver, San Diego, Bakersfield, Kansas City, New York/New Jersey, and Calgary, CraneWorks is raising the bar in lifting equipment. For more information, visit the company’s website (http://www.crane-works.com), LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/craneworks-inc-), and Facebook page (http://www.facebook.com/CraneWorksInc).