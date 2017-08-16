As it draws closer and I see all the pieces coming together, I’m confident it will be our best, most well-attended forum ever!

The National Association for Critical Illness Insurance (NACII), the nation’s leading advocacy organization focused on providing education and support in the ever-changing market of supplemental health benefits, will host the annual Supplemental Benefits Forum September 6-8 in Orlando, Florida. This year, in recognition of the organization’s 15th anniversary, the forum is expanding its focus to include all supplemental and voluntary benefits including Accident and Hospital Indemnity.

“We’re looking forward to offering our attendees a jam-packed conference this year,” said Gary Harger, Vice President of Voluntary Product at United Healthcare and current NACII President. “This forum features on-point content, and as always we’ll make sure everyone has ample opportunity to network with each other and with our guest experts. As it draws closer and I see all the pieces coming together, I’m confident it will be our best, most well-attended forum ever!”

Two special bonus sessions are included with registration. Ken Smith, well-known author of Sales Lessons from the Masters, will present “Principle-Centered Sales Training,” a unique three-hour exploration of the sales and success principles Ken has learned through his years of experience selling and training executives in the insurance industry. Additionally, Stacy Koron of Milliman will lead a deep-dive panel discussion on regulatory compliance with attorneys, regulators, and compliance professionals.

Results from the GenRe Annual CII survey and the inaugural Milliman Hospital Indemnity report will also be unveiled at the forum, and actuarial attendees will have the opportunity to earn required Continuing Education credit in their own special session.

The 2017 NACII Supplemental Benefits Forum is designed to provide value for professionals in a variety of roles. Specialists in product development, claims, risk management, underwriting, pricing, sales and distribution, marketing, and administration will all find significant opportunities for professional growth and networking.

Time is almost up! For additional details or to register for the Forum, visit the NACII website at http://www.nacii.org.

About NACII

NACII (National Association for Critical Illness Insurance), formed in 2002, is the leading advocate for Critical Illness Insurance in the United States. For the last fifteen years, NACII has spearheaded programs designed to educate and disseminate information in an effort to synchronize development of insurer products and insurance department regulation, as well as to increase knowledge of the growing need for Critical Illness Insurance (CII). In 2017, NACII has an expanded focus, which now includes the full array of supplemental health products including Accident Insurance and Hospital Indemnity Insurance plans.