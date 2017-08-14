Loci Announces InnVenn Token Pre-Sale is SAFT Compliant

With these tokens, Loci intends to substantiate the underlying value missing from most existing cryptocurrencies with a globally recognized asset, Intellectual Property.

To meet SEC (Security and Exchange Commission) regulations and make accredited investments as safe and compliant as possible, Loci.io is requiring token purchasers to review and sign a SAFT (Simple Agreement for Future Tokens) as part of their current token pre sale set to run until Aug. 31st*.

Pre-sale token purchasers will receive a 10% discount on the initial sale price. Individual tokens can be purchased for the equivalent of $2.25 USD in bitcoin, ether or any fiat currency through an accredited investor in the U.S. with a signed SAFT contract. Loci.io is selling a total of 5 million utilitarian tokens, or $11,250,000 USD, that can be used only to access their already viable product, InnVenn.

For $249 a month, InnVenn drastically reduces the cost and time needed in patent searches for entrepreneurs who cannot afford to spend $15,000+ on attorney fees and typically are forced to either give up their ideas or riskily proceed without patent protection.

Patent attorneys and investors can use InnVenn to offer the highest quality understanding of the intellectual property landscape to their clients by providing real-time patent search and registration data. Before it's crowd sale scheduled in October 2017, InnVenn plans to integrate the platform with a distributed database to further enhance the security and privacy of patent searches and existing patents.

The Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT), a legal instrument and open-source framework, is highly relevant and important to this and other token sales because it aims to make the risks that come with early-stage investment opportunities clear to those individuals that purchase tokens or coins as part of an ICO (Initial Coin Offering).

Created by Cooley LLP, designed by Protocol Labs, and inspired by Y Combinator’s SAFE, the SAFT also serves to address the fact that federal securities laws now apply to the sale of virtual coins or tokens, according to a recent statement released by the SEC. To learn more about token sales or ICOs, read the SEC’s Investor Bulletin on that topic.

To read more about the planned developments of the InnVenn platform, click here to read Loci’s latest white paper. To stay updated, you can either join Loci’s Slack, or follow along on Twitter.

*The end of the sale date is subject to change.

About Loci.io

Loci, a leader in DIY patent research, is built on patented technology nearly a decade in the making. Loci is applying its search engine to a decentralized database for patent research, discovery, and licensing. The company uses a combination of intuitive user interfaces, machine learning, and blockchain technology to optimize this process. Loci will hold the first token sale with an already established product. Their company profile video can be viewed here on YouTube.