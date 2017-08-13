“I’m so proud of our team. Together, we built Intempus, and we’re growing exponentially. We’re eager to bring new talent into the Intempus family, so we can continue providing high-quality services throughout the Bay Area."

Intempus is pleased to announce that they are already exceeding growth projections for 2017. The company’s success has led to an immediate need to hire talented property managers and maintenance coordinators to join the team, especially those ready to service the East Bay, Santa Cruz, and Peninsula regions of the Bay Area. Intempus strives to offer personalized attention to each of its clients, with a goal to achieve a low manager-to-property ratio.

“Our satisfied clients are spreading the word about Intempus. As a result, we’ve been rewarded with new home owners who have heard about our integrated approach to property management and want to utilize our range of services for their properties. We’re looking for brilliant property managers to uphold the reputation our team has built – the team that has helped us grow so quickly,” said Eugene Korsunsky, President of Intempus.

Interested parties can visit the Intempus Careers page for more information, or contact Intempus Human Resources at info@intempus.net. Please include a brief cover letter describing your experience, and a PDF copy of your resume.

Michael Khesin, Intempus’ CEO, is looking forward to inviting more people to join the team. He shared, “I’m so proud of our team. Together, we built Intempus, and we’re growing exponentially. We’re eager to bring new talent into the Intempus family, so we can continue providing high-quality services throughout the Bay Area."

About Intempus

Intempus is one of the fastest growing property management companies in Santa Clara County. The company has doubled in size each year due to their dedication to professionalism and trustworthiness. Intempus offers a wide range of services for residential and commercial property owners, including property and HOA management services, unparalleled property marketing to help owners get the most out of their investment, and maintenance, so owners can rest easy knowing their investment will last.