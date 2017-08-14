Over fifty years ago, the young Boston greaser never could have imagined that he would one day be holding a book with his name on its cover. Now, his life story “Carry On,” is available worldwide in paperback, e-book, and audio format.

When approached by co-author Tim Attewell, Stan didn’t believe that anyone would want to read about his life. He agreed to help with the project only because he wanted something to pass down to his family. Lo and behold, when the book was published, it became a #1 New Release on Amazon.

Already, the book has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews from readers, who prefer to live the wild and dangerous lifestyle of a homesteader vicariously. Stan’s biography details a life and transformation that most can only fantasize about.

At nineteen years of age, after leaving what was sure to be a disastrous life, Stan plunged into a land of deadly cold, famine, grizzly bears, and most important of all: boundless freedom. Leather jacket and hotrod became parka and dog team when Stan disappeared from the grid and constructed his cabin by hand, forty miles from the nearest village.

After spending most of his life in the bush, the homesteader has developed a realistic take on the vision of an “Into the Wild” lifestyle that so many people imagine. In his book, he writes:

“There was very little romance to the lifestyle, because there was so little time to think, and actually enjoy it. I was in a constant state of motion. Each season meant preparing for the next. I’m not complaining, though. It was the kind of work I wanted to do.”

“Carry On” clearly illustrates not only the non-stop struggle of wilderness survival, but also the importance of bottomless perseverance.

“So many people don’t know what they’re capable of,” Stan says. “Because they’re not willing to try things one inch at a time.”

The book is available on Amazon, and can be found here:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1521098891