Past News Releases RSS

Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) providers have a new, flexible, powerful, and streamlined option for developing CAD-to-CAD adapters. FATPOT has just released a new, .NET version of its Software Development Kit (SDK) enabling rapid development to FATPOT’s application programming interface (API) for fusionPLATFORM™.

“Over the past few years, several providers created CAD-to-CAD adapters using FATPOT’s REST API,” said Richard King, FATPOT president. “With this .NET SDK, we’ve streamlined the process and simplified the effort to develop and test fully functional adapters, resulting in lower costs and quicker integrations.” The .NET SDK exploits the latest Microsoft C# functionality to create an adapter framework that handles all the mundane tasks of building a system-to-system interface. Developers have access to a preconfigured fusionPLATFORM environment with built-in diagnostics, step-by-step coding examples, and testing tools to facilitate rapid completion of an adapter.

Many PSAPs are already benefiting from CAD-to-CAD sharing based on FATPOT’s fusionPLATFORM. CAD providers TriTech and Securus (formerly Archonix) have already initiated work using FATPOT's .NET SDK to create a reusable adapter for their customers. Other CAD providers including Hexagon, Superion (formerly SunGard), Motorola, Versaterm, Bell (Xwave) and Larimore have existing standard adapters using FATPOT’s previous SDK and now have the ability to further enhance their incident and unit sharing capabilities to other CAD systems using the new .NET SDK.

The .NET SDK also allows connectivity of other types of systems that need integration with CAD incident data. Some examples include connecting RMS, AVL, DOT, voice recorder systems, camera networks and P25 radios to FATPOT’s intelligent hub, ensuring real-time accessibility of regional incident and unit information as well as integration between connected systems. Agencies can quickly coordinate regional response and resource sharing for law enforcement and fire-rescue stakeholders, and other emergency responders. Hospitals, emergency operation centers, fusion centers, college public safety, traffic operations, and other entities can subscribe to filtered incident information they need to see in real time.

The fusionPLATFORM system includes the following levels of information-sharing:



FusionAWARE™ – Real-time, situational awareness of incidents and units (list and map views)

FusionNOTIFY™ – Business rules, filters and geofences trigger notifications directly to dispatcher workstations, and to first responders via texts and emails

FusionUNIFY™ – Full bidirectional CAD-to-CAD information sharing between disparate CAD systems provides an integrated, always-active connection, saves seconds or minutes when sharing calls or units and enables closest-unit dispatching throughout an entire region of connected PSAPs

Jonathan Mitchell, FATPOT Vice President of Sales and Marketing, explains, “Our goal is to make information sharing reliable, easy, and affordable to every public safety agency and the communities they serve. With this new, enhanced SDK, CAD providers can quickly create powerful adapters so their customers can begin using our industry-leading interoperability platform, right now. Our many customers can attest that true bidirectional information sharing between disparate CAD systems can and does work, and this new SDK will enable even more CAD partners to provide powerful CAD-to-CAD options to their agencies.” For more information on how to obtain the new .NET SDK, please inquire through http://www.FATPOT.com.

About FATPOT Technologies

FATPOT Technologies (http://www.FATPOT.com) offers patented, intelligent information and resource-sharing across jurisdictions, saving time, lives and property. Our solutions are available through our CAD partners as well as directly from FATPOT to public safety, emergency management, and homeland security. FATPOT has been in business since 2002.

FATPOT Media Contact

Becky Ward, Business Development Manager, Phone: 352-342-3022, bward@fatpot.com