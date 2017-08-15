Putting the user firmly in control with hassle-free, hacker-proof security combined with powerful information sharing functionality, TitanFile Inc., a secure file sharing and correspondence platform for legal professionals, and Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions, today announce the most significant product update in TitanFile’s history. The update consists of the integration of two major features within the platform, client-side encryption and single sign-on, and the release of the new Delegation feature. This release makes TitanFile the only solution on the market that offers this ground-breaking innovation.

Client-side encryption guarantees maximum security to the sender by encrypting files in-browser before they are sent out, while retaining ownership of the encryption keys. Single sign-on adds security and convenience to users by allowing them to use their corporate credentials to authenticate into the platform. It also increases work efficiency for IT operations by simplifying and integrating user management. Together, the integration makes maximum security very easy and convenient to use.

“What makes this feature unique is its ability to improve centralized control of the firm’s data while increasing work efficiency for the end user of the application,” says Tony Abou-Assaleh, president & COO of TitanFile. “Client-side encryption makes the sender’s files encrypt in browser before it is even sent, and single sign-on allows our clients to use this technology seamlessly without continuous authentication, improving efficiency and privacy each and every time.”

The firm also releases another new feature, Delegation, which adds agility to the end user’s experience, giving administrators the ability to remote into an employee’s account. This feature benefits firms with a wide range of use cases such as out-of-office employees, shared inboxes, compliance reviews, and assistants. The Delegation feature is fully integrated with client-side encryption and single sign-on, giving users and firms unprecedented control and flexibility.

Other recent enhancements include the Usage Reports, Rich Text Editor, and Custom Export feature. With the recent infrastructure improvements, TitanFile supports uploads speeds in excess of 8MB per second, allowing users to upload gigabytes of data in a matter of minutes.

Currently, all features in the application render with HTML5, requiring no additional downloads or plugins. Hitachi Solutions America’s senior business development manager, Harry Ochiai, is excited for the firm’s recent improvements, “We are very glad to have partnered with such an innovative firm. Together we have had many successes over the last few years. The addition of these new features is a major game changer for TitanFile!”

The new features will be shown August 14 – 17 at ILTACON 2017 in Las Vegas. TitanFile and Hitachi Solutions America are gold sponsors and will be available to answer questions at booth #337.

About TitanFile

TitanFile is an award-winning secure messaging and file sharing platform for external correspondence among attorneys, support staff, clients, and other professionals. TitanFile is as easy to use as email, resulting in increased efficiency, cost saving and higher customer satisfaction while improving security and compliance. For more information, please visit https://www.titanfile.com.

About Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. helps its customers successfully compete with the largest global enterprises using powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable industry solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud and enhanced with world class Business Analytics, Portals, and Collaboration. Hitachi Solutions America provides global capabilities with regional offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India and Asia Pacific. For more information, call + 1 949.242.1300 or visit: http://us.hitachi-solutions.com.

About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a core member of Information & Telecommunication Systems Company of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, China, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: http://www.hitachi-solutions.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society’s challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2016 (ended March 31, 2017) totaled 9,162 billion yen ($81.8 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at http://www.hitachi.com.