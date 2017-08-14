Glassbeam "The depth and breadth of Vish Mishra's experience in the tech industry will prove extremely valuable to Glassbeam." Kumar Malavalli.

Glassbeam, Inc., a leading provider of proprietary end-to-end solutions for Internet-of-Things (IoT) and machine data analytics, announced the addition of Vish Mishra to its Board of Directors. Vish is a well-known Silicon Valley veteran and brings over 30 years of business experience as a technology entrepreneur, CEO, and venture capitalist.

Vish is a venture capitalist for 15 years at Clearstone Venture Partners, which has investments in over 100 technology companies amounting to $660 million in committed capital and multi-billion dollar exits through initial public offerings and mergers and acquisitions, such as PayPal, Rubicon Project and BillDesk. Vish also serves as an advisor to The Hive, a machine learning and artificial intelligence application software incubator and The Fabric, a cloud software incubator totaling 30 companies in the portfolio. His other previous notable executive and board roles include Excelan, an early venture-backed networking company, Telera, a cloud software company, Quantros, a healthcare software venture, and CloudVolumes, a virtualization company, all of which have been merged or acquired by other technology companies. In addition Vish has been very active with TiE and serving as a Silicon Valley president and a global trustee.

“The Internet of Things is a rapidly-growing industry,” says Vish. “More and more companies are looking to connect their products to IoT with many objectives, such as understanding their customers better, streamlining their business processes, and enabling predictive maintenance. Glassbeam’s innovative solutions put the company in a great position to serve IoT business needs and expand with the industry.”

“Vish is a welcome addition to our Board of Directors,” says Kumar Malavalli, lead investor and executive chairman of Glassbeam. “The depth and breadth of his experience in the tech industry will prove extremely valuable to Glassbeam. He also brings a strong network of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and venture capitalists that can bolster the growth of the company.”

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is the premier machine data analytics company bringing structure and meaning to complex data generated from any connected machine in the Industrial IoT industry. Funded by several ultra high net worth investors, Glassbeam’s next generation cloud-based platform is designed to transform and analyze multi-structured data, delivering powerful solutions on customer support and product intelligence for companies such as IBM, Dell EMC, Novant Health, and Dimension Data.

For more information visit http://www.glassbeam.com and follow us on Twitter @Glassbeam.