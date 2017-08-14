“Free training in partnership with ABC is a good way to kick off the season. Make a strong play for success by building LEAD training into your game plan” - RADD President Erin Meluso

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is encouraging ABC licensees and their employees to take advantage of free training sessions in an effort to increase public safety and help reduce underage drinking prior to the start of College and National Football League (NFL) fall events. ABC is providing the training to promote safe alcohol sales at locations where thousands of people, including teenagers, will be attending college or professional games.

ABC’s Licensee Education on Alcohol and Drugs (LEAD) program has been providing free training since 1991. The LEAD program educates businesses on laws involving the sale and service of alcoholic beverages. Thousands of alcohol industry employees in California are trained through this program every year. ABC licensed businesses and their employees who are interested in attending LEAD training can sign up by clicking on the following link: https://www.tracelead.abc.ca.gov/traceleadpublic/register/screens/information.aspx

“This type of training not only helps businesses better understand their responsibilities, but also provides them with the tools and knowledge they need to promote reasonable consumption and contribute to making communities safer,” said ABC Director Jacob Appelsmith.

ABC partners with non-profit prevention organizations who also recommend that ABC licensed businesses attend the free training sessions. The California Friday Night Live Partnership (CFNLP) builds partnerships for positive and healthy youth development by engaging youth as active leaders and resources in their communities. “Everyone benefits when underage access to alcohol is reduced. ABC’s LEAD program is a critical component to increasing community well-being by helping to decrease youth’s retail access to alcohol,” said CFNLP Administrator Jim Kooler.

RADD, Recording Artists, Actors and Athletes Against Drunk Driving is a non-profit organization founded in 1986 that advocates the use of designated drivers, safe rides and safe driving through control behind the wheel, making responsible behavior the norm. “Free training in partnership with ABC is a good way to kick off the season. So, make a strong play for success by building LEAD training into your game plan,” says RADD President Erin Meluso.

Part of the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) mission is to end drunk driving and prevent underage drinking. “ABC’s LEAD program is an effective tool in helping to reduce impaired driving,” says MADD Sacramento Director Tina Harland.

ABC protects communities through excellence in education and by administering prevention and enforcement programs designed to increase compliance with California’s alcoholic beverage laws. ABC licensees and their employees are encouraged to take ABC’s free LEAD training classes to help achieve higher compliance with alcoholic beverage laws.

ABC’s mission is to provide the highest level of service and public safety through licensing, education and enforcement. To learn more about ABC programs that help protect communities, prevent alcohol-related harm and potentially save lives visit https://www.abc.ca.gov/programs/programs_PE.html. ABC is a Department of the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency.

Contact: John Carr (916) 419-2525 or john.carr(at)abc(dot)ca(dot)gov

####