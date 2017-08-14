Cal Net Technology Group Named to 2017 CRN Fast Growth 150 List

Our success is directly attributed to the efforts and hard work of our employees. We are excited to have been recognized by CRN and plan to be on the list again next year." --James Hwang, CEO of Cal Net Technology Group

Cal Net Technology Group, a premier, full-service provider of IT solutions to SMB organizations in the greater Los Angeles area, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Cal Net to its 2017 Fast Growth 150 list. The list is CRN’s annual ranking of North America-based technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants with gross sales of at least $1 million that have experienced significant economic growth over the past two years. The 2017 list is based on gains in gross revenue between 2014 and 2016, and the companies recognized represent a total, combined revenue of more than $16,717,688,643.

“Cal Net has worked incredibly hard over the past couple of years,” says CEO James Hwang, “2017 has been an exceptionally busy and productive time for the team at Cal Net, having experienced substantial growth in all areas of our business. We are truly invested in the success of our clients and are relentlessly dedicated to our mission - to deliver technology solutions that empower our clients to reach their maximum potential. Our success is directly attributed to the efforts and hard work of our employees who work with our partners and clients to further this mission. We are excited to have been recognized by CRN and plan to be on the list again next year.”

“The companies on CRN’s 2017 Fast Growth 150 list are thriving in what is now a very tumultuous, demanding IT channel climate,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “This remarkable group of solution providers has successfully adapted to a landmark industry shift away from the traditional VAR business model to a more services-driven approach, outpacing competitors and emerging as true channel leaders. We congratulate each of the Fast Growth 150 honorees and look forward to their continued success.”

The Fast Growth 150 list is highlighted in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at http://www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Cal Net Techology Group

Cal Net Technology Group is a premier, full-service provider of IT solutions to SMBs in the greater Los Angeles area. Our broad and vast solution set includes IT Services and an array of Cloud Solutions, Security Services, Unified Communications and Enterprise Content Management Solutions. Cal Net excels in partially and fully outsourced IT, voice system implementation, cloud enablement and migration, document management, data backup and protection. Cal Net is a four-time Microsoft Regional Partner of the Year, has been named to the MSPMentor 501 List eight times (ranked #37 in 2017), is a CRN MSP Elite and Fast-Growth 150 list member for four years running, a CRN Tech Elite 250 winner (2017), has earned IT Service Partner of the Year from the Los Angeles Business Journal (2015) and is an eight-time Inc. 5000 honoree. To learn more, visit our website at http://www.calnettech.com.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com