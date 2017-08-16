Team Decades CEO, Ron Norman, Instructs Senior Level Executives to Target Large Compensation Increases as Part of their Campaign Strategy

Ron Norman, CEO of Team Decades, http://www.teamdecades.com, at a seminar for senior-level executive job candidates today, Norman instructed senior level executives to target large compensation increases as part of their campaign strategy.

New York, NY (PRWEB)

"This tends to go against the natural inclination of a job candidate who has heard that it is a tough market and who expects that a decreased expectation will help to accelerate the process," says Norman. "Surprisingly, it has the opposite effect; companies realize that achievers know they are deserving of enhanced compensation and it is a signal that the executive is aware of his or her value." A job campaign is no time to be shy about who you are.

"Everyone admires a professional who knows what he or she can do and has certainty on how it can be done," Norman points out.

Team Decades' two-year commitment to a client signals certainty in an expanding future and a successful outcome.

