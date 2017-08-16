Ron Norman, CEO of Team Decades, http://www.teamdecades.com, at a seminar for senior-level executive job candidates today, Norman instructed senior level executives to target large compensation increases as part of their campaign strategy.

"This tends to go against the natural inclination of a job candidate who has heard that it is a tough market and who expects that a decreased expectation will help to accelerate the process," says Norman. "Surprisingly, it has the opposite effect; companies realize that achievers know they are deserving of enhanced compensation and it is a signal that the executive is aware of his or her value." A job campaign is no time to be shy about who you are.

"Everyone admires a professional who knows what he or she can do and has certainty on how it can be done," Norman points out.

