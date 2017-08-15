Globalgigs' LTE disaster recovery solution keeps our customers in business if their land based network goes down...

Globalgig announced today that it had received orders for its 4G LTE wireless backup service solution from two major industrial companies. One company, part of a global Fortune 1000 conglomerate, is a leading manufacturer of refrigeration equipment. The other company is a division of a worldwide leader in fluid handling and lubricants. The solution calls for high speed Cradlepoint routers with advanced failover capability to LTE to be assimilated in to the fabric of the manufacturing company’s enterprise networks. By adopting the Globalgig solution, the companies are insuring continued connectivity even when their primary fixed line network goes down.

Ernest Cunningham, CEO of Globalgig remarked, “We are very pleased that these two diverse Fortune 1000 manufacturing companies have chosen the Globalgig solution for their wireless network failover. One thing they have in common is that if their land based network fails or goes down, they need to stay in business. Globalgig delivers that solution through our wireless primary and failover solution in 190 countries over both 3G and 4G LTE.”

Tony Puopolo, VP of North American Channel Sales, Cradlepoint, said, “We are pleased to support Globalgig in their efforts to bring outstanding failover and primary wireless solutions to the market. Cradlepoint is the leader in cloud managed networking for industrial applications, and we're excited that enterprises all over the world will benefit from the combination of Globalgig’s wireless network and Cradlepoint’s software-defined 4G LTE technology.”

The solution is multi-carrier allowing even more diversity by failing over to not one but up to four LTE networks thereby providing a near foolproof approach to disaster recovery networking. More and more enterprises are adopting LTE in to the fabric of their networks and Globalgig is in position to help them do it quickly and efficiently.

About Globalgig:

Globalgig orchestrates hyperconnectivity for the enterprise business continuum using managed communications solutions. Globalgig provides wireless connectivity across a 190-plus country footprint and offers a full suite of communications services and products including Hosted VoIP, Mobile Device Management, Wi-Fi Hotspots, Remote Office and Backup, Technology Expense Management and IoT/M2M connectivity solutions. Globalgig is a registered brand of iGEM Communications Holdings LLC, which does business as Globalgig. Globalgig is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices across the U.S., and in London and Sydney.

About Cradlepoint:

Cradlepoint is the global leader in cloud-based network solutions for connecting people, places, and things over wired and wireless broadband. Cradlepoint NetCloud is a software and services platform that extends the company’s 4G LTE-enabled multi-function routers and ruggedized M2M/IoT gateways with cloud-based management and software-defined network services. With Cradlepoint, customers can leverage the speed and economics of wired and wireless Internet broadband for branch, failover, mobile, and IoT networks while maintaining end-to-end visibility, security, and control. Over 15,000 enterprise and government organizations around the world — including 75 percent of the world’s top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and 25 of the largest U.S. cities — rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical sites, workforces, vehicles, and devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint network solutions as the foundation for innovative managed service offerings. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with development centers in Silicon Valley and Kelowna, Canada, and offices in the UK, Australia, and Japan. Learn more at cradlepoint.com or follow us on Twitter @cradlepoint.