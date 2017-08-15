Imagination Playground, LLC – creators of the breakthrough Big Blue Blocks continues its back-to-school favorite - free Pop Out Mini Playground’s for teachers.

This popular program, for Pre-Kindergarten through 3rd grade teachers, allows them to experience Imagination Playground first-hand. The Pop Out Mini Playground’s, a miniature version of Imagination Playground’s Big Blue Blocks, enables teachers to touch, feel, create, and build – just like the classic big blocks!

After just one week, hundreds of Educators have requested their very own free Pop Out Mini Playground by visiting Imagination Playground on Facebook or submitting here. Don’t miss out! With the giveaway running through August 31, 2017, there is still plenty of time for you and your classroom to experience the joy of Imagination Playground. Be sure to share the news with your fellow teachers as well to make sure they sign up as well – only 10,000 mini playgrounds will be gifted.

Here’s what teachers are saying:



I participated in the giveaway last year and was glad I did! Once I saw the Mini Playgrounds, I had to get more for the rest of my class!

The Mini Playgrounds are a great table top activity and added more creativity to my classroom!

Our students played with it like a puzzle and built fun creations. They were busy for hours!

Imagination Playground President, Dave Krishock was pleased with the response that has been received so far. “Having just launched on Monday, August 7th, I was amazed to see that so many teachers had taken advantage of the giveaway – hundreds in just one week! Back-to-school has always been one of my favorite times of year – and gifting Pop Out Mini Playgrounds to early education teachers is a natural fit. We love all that educators do for children and play! We encourage all educators to take advantage of this gift. I’d like to reiterate that if any teacher wants more playgrounds for their classroom – please contact me direct – and we will help.”

In addition to the Pop Out Mini Playground giveaway, Imagination Playground is offering generous Summer & Fall Specials - unprecedented savings on all block sizes -Bigs, Mediums and Smalls. We’re glad to help you bring creative play and block fun to children.

Anyone interested in learning more about Imagination Playground’s creative products or programs are encouraged to call 1-678-604-7466 or email ContactUs(at)ImaginationPlayground(dot)org.

About Imagination Playground, LLC

Imagination Playground is a breakthrough play space concept developed to encourage child-directed, creative free play. The kind of play that experts say is critical to children’s intellectual. Social, physical, and emotional development. Invented by architect and designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell group, Imagination Playground enables children to play, dream, build and explore endless possibilities. Imagination Playground finds its home in daycare centers, kindergartens, elementary schools, children’s museums – and science, nature, discovery centers, camps, community centers, children’s hospitals, hotels and resorts, public parks and more – in North America and over 70 countries around the world.

For more information, visit http://www.imaginationplayground.com