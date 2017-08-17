Thanks to Delta Care Rx and Hospice Live™, nurses and patients can now speak directly and securely with prescribers without delay or leaving the comforts of home. Hospice patients and caregivers shouldn't be required to wait for an in person provider visit before receiving select orders needed to alleviate pain or symptoms.

Delta Care Rx, the national leader in hospice pharmacy benefit management (PBM) innovation, announces the launch of Hospice Live™, making it the first pharmacy solutions provider in the industry to offer physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, patients, caregivers, and pharmacists the experience of on-demand, live interaction with the push of a button.

Hospice Live™ is designed specifically to aid prescribers, who may have concerns about caring for patients they may not yet have visited in person. Additionally, many hospice patients live in rural or remotely located areas, increasing the amount of time it takes for a “live” person to get to the home.

“If you compare Hospice Live™ to the ease of real-time video on Facebook or Instagram, you’ll see it’s really the first tool of its kind developed specifically to improve hospice patient outcomes quickly and securely from afar,” says Drew Mihalyo, PharmD., President and COO of Delta Care Rx.

"Utilizing this exciting technology can only improve each patient’s experience," he says.

“When a patient experiences the transition to end-of-life care, immediate comfort is a top priority,” Mihalyo notes. “Hospice patients and caregivers shouldn't be required to wait for an in person provider visit before receiving select orders needed to alleviate pain or symptoms.”

In situations like these, Hospice Live™ makes coordination of care for the physician or nurse practitioner a simple endeavor. The tool enables direct face-to-face communication between hospice prescribers, nurses, patients, caregivers, and Delta Care Rx consultant pharmacists.

The result is improved patient quality of life through prompt access to care without unnecessary delays.

Hospice Live™ is an another example of how Delta Care Rx is committed to being so much more than a pharmacy benefit manager to our care partners, says Mihalyo.

This tech innovation is the second launched this year by Delta Care Rx. In April, the company’s full service durable medical equipment (DME) management tool made it possible to manage both hospice pharmacy and DME from a single point of access on a smartphone, tablet, or personal computer.

“When you couple this new tool with the power of our pharmacy benefit management (PBM), EMR integrations, and e-Prescribing suite of services, innovation levels are at their highest at a time when we need it most as the hospice industry,” says Mihalyo.

Live video interaction is arguably the next frontier in health care technology, extending the benefits of existing solutions to increase efficiency, meet HIPAA compliance guidelines, and provide improved access to care for patients and families.

Hospice Live™ offers extremely efficient data utilization using a standard high speed internet connection found by default on smartphones via major cellular carriers or within common work spaces.

About Delta Care Rx:

Delta Care Rx, http://www.deltacarerx.com, transforms and improves the hospice pharmacy industry through business transparency, innovation, extreme customer service, and the maintenance of vital community-pharmacy relationships. As a pharmacist owned, privately held provider, Delta Care Rx sets the industry benchmark for pharmacy benefit management, on-demand pharmacist services, and hospice tailored electronic prescribing. Additionally, Delta Care Rx offers tools and technologies to simplify essential workflow and ordering processes within hospice settings.