Doug Schulz, DDS, will teach Implant Basics 101, Oct 27-28, 2017 at Corporate Lakes Education Center, a dental learning facility equipped for teaching implant dentistry and CAD/CAM dentistry. With an education center like ours, we have a perfect setting for teaching implant dentistry, CAD/CAM dentistry, or any number of advanced dental procedures.

Corporate Lakes Education Center, a high-tech dental education training facility in Overland Park, Kansas, is offering a two-day course titled, Implant Basics 101, October 27-28, 2017. The course is designed for dentists who want to begin placing dental implants and covers the basic surgical knowledge and techniques necessary.

Corporate Lakes Education Center offers educational courses for dentists and other dental professionals with a vision of bringing the most current clinical topics, practice management topics, and prominent dental educators to the Midwest.

The learning facility features leading dental technology including surgical suite, numerous dental operatories, 3D imaging, CEREC® CAD/CAM, and other technology, along with a large classroom/auditorium with the latest audiovisual technology and spacious common area for networking and meals. The concept in designing and building the center was to create an ideal environment for a comprehensive learning experience for area dental professionals.

“With an education center like ours, we have a perfect setting for teaching implant dentistry, CAD/CAM dentistry, or any number of advanced dental procedures. There are dental education facilities in other areas of the country, but we’ve never had a facility like this in the Midwest that is equipped for advanced dental clinical training,” said Douglas Schulz, DDS, founder and clinical director.

The two-day Implant Basics 101 course is a combination of lecture and hands-on training, culminating in a live demonstration of an implant surgical procedure. Cost of the course is $1,995 for dentists, and $395 for auxiliary staff. Course size is limited to 12 dentists and their assistants. Participants will receive 16 continuing education units. For more information view the course video or visit http://www.CorpLakesEdCenter.com.

About Corporate Lakes Education Center

Corporate Lakes Education Center is a high-tech dental education center that offers continuing education courses to dentists and other dental professionals. Located in the community of Overland Park in the Greater Kansas City area, the center was founded by Douglas Schulz, DDS, a recognized expert on the topics of restorative dentistry, occlusion, CAD/CAM dentistry, digital work flow, 3D imaging and implant dentistry. Dr. Schulz has instructed at the University of Iowa College of Dentistry, is a certified trainer for CEREC®, and has taught courses throughout the US and internationally. He founded Corporate Lakes Education Center with the goal of making it the premier dental education center in the Midwest. In addition to the center’s course offerings, the facility is available for rental by members of the dental industry for purposes of group trainings, local dental chapter meetings, or other special events. To learn more about Corporate Lakes Education Center visit: http://www.CorpLakesEdCenter.com.

CEREC is a registered trademark of Sirona Dental Systems.