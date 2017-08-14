NuTEQ Completes Integration with Sonar Software

Mobilizing the customer experience Sonar’s ability to affordably deliver a tier one mobile customer care solution to our clients is truly exciting.

GOCare™ is a cloud-based, fully-integrated solution enabling proactive and interactive communications with the subscriber via their mobile device. Increased competition heightens the need for differentiation and enhanced customer experiences. GOCare adopts the “mobile-first” mindset recognizing today’s consumers seek anytime / anywhere access to their information and prefer service providers that are ‘easy to do business with.’ GOCare has earned multiple industry recognitions for innovation including CIO Review Magazine’s 20 Most Promising Utilities Technologies, 2015 Cable Spotlight Product of the Year Award from Cable.TMCnet.com, and Multichannel News’ 2014 Innovator Awards.

“Sonar has differentiated itself in a crowded vendor field” offered Simon Westlake, President of Sonar Software. “Given consumer preference for self-help solutions in a mobile-first world, GOCare is a natural evolution in Sonar’s portfolio of solutions to the wireless internet service provider (“WISP”) industry. Sonar’s ability to affordably deliver a tier one mobile customer care solution to our clients is truly exciting. We look forward to our first deployment of GOCare shortly,” concluded Westlake.

“The integration with Sonar is an important milestone for NuTEQ,” stated Rick Perkins, Chief Technical Officer of NuTEQ Solutions. “GOCare is a B2B mobile customer care solution enabling two-way, interactive texting and mobile chat in customer care environments. Sonar is a significant vendor to the Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) industry. The WISP industry in general, and Sonar’s Canadian client base in particular, expands our reach internationally,” continued Perkins. “GOCare’s proven track record of reducing costs and enhancing the customer experience will strengthen Sonar, their clients, and NuTEQ collectively. We look forward to working with the Sonar team to make the integration and future deployments a complete success,” concluded Perkins.

# # #

About NuTEQ Solutions

NuTEQ Solutions provides software solutions to the broadband and utility industries. Our SaaS portfolio delivers new revenues, reduces operating costs, and improves customer satisfaction. NuTEQ’s GOCare has been recognized for numerous industry awards over the past several years. NuTEQ was founded by industry veterans Mike Roddy and Rick Perkins and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About Sonar

Sonar provides a comprehensive billing and OSS solution to the ISP industry. Our platform offers a scalable, affordable, modern, and fully featured solution to the challenges facing modern ISPs. The Sonar platform is in use by hundreds of ISPs around the world, and has helped solve complex problems for providers of many types and sizes.