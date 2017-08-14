www.9holesandnetwork.com "It's a chance to talk to people, learn what they are working on, and build relationships..." - David S. Kelly, CEO of The Growth Coach of Greater Baltimore

The Growth Coach of Greater Baltimore will host the Nine Holes and Networking event, which connects Business Owners and Executives to business opportunities. The event will be held on Monday, September 18th, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at The Hunt Valley Golf & Country Club, located at 14101 Phoenix Road in Phoenix, Maryland.

You must register for this event, and registration is now open. Registration will be open through Friday, September 15, or until all spots are sold out. You can register at http://www.9holesandnetwork.com or through the "Events" page of The Growth Coach of Greater Baltimore website.

“It’s a great event,” said David Kelly, CEO of The Growth Coach. “Small businesses can make personal contact with numerous companies who are there with the intention of meeting new business partners. It is a way to maximize their business prospecting efforts.”

Nine Holes and Networking is a great stepping stone for small businesses to make connections, find work and grow. More than 100 people will register to attend this event. Likewise, The Growth Coach team will be on hand to make connections, and introductions for the attendees.

“We expect a unique, fun, and personable, low-pressure networking event. It’s a chance to talk to people, learn what they are working on and build relationships, to see if there is a business fit,” Kelly said.

The Growth Coach of Greater Baltimore is a leading provider of Business & Executive Coaching, and Consulting & Sales Training. Programs assist companies with business process efficiency, and improve visibility, accountability, long range planning, and business development strategies. The Growth Coach of Greater Baltimore's flagship program, Strategic Mindset, combines Business Strategy and Planning, Team Development, Marketing, Business Development assistance, and advisory services.