iaedp™ Foundation Releases Option to Strengthen Professional Growth

The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™), which established the certification process to promote standards of excellence within the field of eating disorders, recommends membership for professionals who are also seeking certification to enhance professional growth and communication with others who have a similar mission.

Founded in 1985, the iaedp™ Foundation is the national organization recognized for its training and certification of healthcare treatment providers who treat the full spectrum of eating disorder problems, from anorexia and bulimia to binge eating and obesity.

“With an increase in eating disorders seen among children, students on college campuses and older women and men, understanding the latest research and continual training is critical for both providers and professionals,” said Bonnie Harken, the iaedp™ Foundation’s Managing Director. “Our mission is to provide training to as many professionals as possible in order to build and develop skills and knowledge about eating disorders.”

The iaedp™ Foundation offers many diverse opportunities for the exchange of ideas and information in the eating disorder field, such as forums for members that include a searchable online database, list serve, various blog featuring current eating disorder news items for discussion, committees and chapters, surveys, newsletters and the annual symposium, which attracts hundreds of healthcare professionals from around the world.

Other membership benefits are discounted registration fees at the annual symposium, discounted core course registration fees for certification, participation in a Continuing Education Units (CEU) program through CE-credits offered online by reviewing iaedp webinars, a listing in the online referral and membership directory and discounted liability Insurance.

“Yet one of the most compelling reasons to join is the opportunity to become part of a dynamic and inclusive organization,” said Harken. “There is a true sense of belonging and connection, and we actively invite members to join committees to help shape the future of iaedp,” said Harken.

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Established in 1985, iaedp™ is recognized for its excellence in providing education and training standards to an international multidisciplinary group of healthcare treatment providers who treat the full spectrum of eating disorder problems, from anorexia to bulimia to binge eating and obesity. The organization offers a rigorous certification process for those who wish to receive specialized credentials in their work with people with eating disorders. For more information about iaedp™, visit http://www.iaedp.com.