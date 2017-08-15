Starlight Community Theater (SCT) will be kicking off its highly anticipated 2017-2018 season with an original play called In There Somewhere. Written by the Valley’s own Jim Gradillas and Michelle Marie, In There Somewhere focuses on four central characters who are confronted by their younger selves and are all forced to either create their own future or forever surrender themselves to their memories and pain.

“When I first began writing plays, I saw that there weren’t lots of strong parts for kids,” says Jim Gradillas, Co-Writer and Director of In There Somewhere, “With the opportunity to bring In There Somewhere to Starlight Community Theater, I feel that we can really showcase how talented the young actors are at this theater.”

In There Somewhere will be second time this year that Jim Gradillas has brought an original play to Starlight Community Theater. The first time was back in April 2017 for The Love and Hate, a play that set more of a realistic portrayal of teenage relationships.

For more information about In There Somewhere or Starlight Community Theater, please visit starlightcommunitytheater.com

OPENING NIGHT:

-Thursday, August 17 at 7 p.m.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

-Thursday (08/17) Friday (08/18) & Saturday (08/19) at 7 p.m.

-Saturday (08/19) and Sunday (08/30) at 2 p.m.

WHERE:

-1611 W Whispering Wind Dr. Suite 9, Phoenix, AZ 85085

TICKETS:

-$15 at admission