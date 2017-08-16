Visitors could see true 10Gbps wireless channel over Manhattan at a 2-mile (3.4 km) hop. The next public demonstration of ELVA's 10 Gbps and 20 Gbps radios is planned for 7th September, 2017, 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM. This demo will be at Studio Arte (307 W 38th St. New York, NY 10018 | Suite 1805. To participate in public PPC-10G-E live demo on September 7, 2017, please send requests by email to sales(at)elva-1.com to get an invitation.

For this demo, PPC-10G-E will be combined into 20 Gbps 2+0 dual-radio link using Dual Polarized Adaptors (DPA). This brings a more compact solution for carriers and ISPs desiring a “future proof” wireless backbone. Either of the 10 Gbps radios in 2+0 configuration works independently, therefor overall channel availability is greatly increased. Challenger Broadband LLC will support the demonstration as installer and technical adviser.

Dmitry Tsiryulnik, CTO of Challenger Broadband LLC confirmed the links reliability and shared his view on the PPC-10G-E Adaptive Code and Modulation (ACM) feature:

“On August 2, 2017, we had heavy rain come through Manhattan around 12:30pm -1:30 pm. During that time multiple fixed wireless links operating in the 80 GHz range and at distances over 1 mile were getting reported as down, fluctuating or operating at severely-diminished capacity.

Meanwhile, the ELVA-1 demo link spanning 2 miles between Tribeca and Midtown Manhattan performed admirably. The modulation had dipped down to -48 and throughput went down as low as 5.2 Gbps from the optimal 10 Gbps but the link never went down.”

Currently, the PPC-10G-E (E-band) radio passed FCC Certification and 2014/53/EU Radio Equipment Directive (RED). The PPC-10G-E is an IP radio, providing up to 10 Gbps full-duplex throughput in 1+0 and 20 Gbps in 2+0 configuration. The link is intended for point-to-point applications such as 4G/LTE/5G Backhaul, Corporate Campus Networks, IPTV, and other Wireless ISP backbones. All ELVA links are designed for interconnection between remote WAN/LAN segments that are located on the sites with no fixed line broadband connection. Typically, this is for landscape or industrial barriers or ecology restrictions for ground cable installations like national parks, rivers, lakes, airports/railways, private land, etc.

To participate in the next public PPC-10G-E live demo on September 7, 2017, please send requests by email to sales(at)elva-1.com to get an invitation.

Please feel free to forward this invitation to any colleague in the industry who might be interested to attend this link demonstration.

***

About ELVA-1

Founded in 1993, ELVA-1 is well known player at industrial and scientific instrumentation markets as supplier of components and systems for frequencies from 30 GHz to 1THz. Since 2000, ELVA-1 designs and manufactures ultra high speed radio links according to ECC and FCC requirements. The link operating frequencies include 40.5-43.5GHz, 71-76 & 81-86 GHz, and 92-95 GHz with emphasis on 71-76 & 81-86 GHz. ELVA-1 has contracted manufacturing in St.Petersburg.

About Challenger Broadband

At Challenger Broadband, we are dedicated to meeting the unique connectivity needs for organizations of all sizes, in all industries. Challenger Broadband is a true partner – from needs assessment to network installation to 24x7x365 monitoring and our popular “white glove” service. The Challenger network, combined with best-in-class, secure VoIP services, gives clients the ability to seamlessly connect, be it in one office or across multiple locations.