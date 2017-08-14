New Chemotherapy Technique for Mesothelioma “ITP-F for patients with advanced pleural mesothelioma...is an effective and well-tolerated treatment...

Researchers in Burghausen, Germany have just released their findings on a new chemotherapy technique that maximizes the effectiveness of chemotherapy for pleural mesothelioma, while minimizing the damage to healthy tissue. Surviving Mesothelioma has the full story. Click here to read it now.

The study involved 28 patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Before administering chemotherapy, doctors blocked their aorta and inferior vena cava at the level of the diaphragm. The upper arms were blocked with pneumatic cuffs.

Each patient then received chemotherapy for 15 minutes, followed by chemofiltration to filter out most of the toxic drugs from their system. The technique is called isolated thoracic perfusion with chemofiltration (ITP-F).

“ITP-F for patients with advanced pleural mesothelioma, progressive after standard therapies, is an effective and well-tolerated treatment modality, offering comparably long survival data at a good quality of life,” writes lead investigator Karl Reinhard Aiger, MD.

“Standard chemotherapy is only marginally effective for patients with pleural mesothelioma and the side effects can be life-threatening,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma. “ITP-F potentially offers a safer and more effective way to treat advanced mesothelioma patients.”

To read more about the ITP-F technique and the results of the new study, see Novel Chemotherapy Technique Appears to Boost Mesothelioma Survival, now available on the Surviving Mesothelioma website.

