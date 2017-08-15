Gilbert Schill, a practicing attorney and law professor, John MacIlroy, a retired attorney, CEO, and adjunct professor, and Rob Hamilton, an award-winning business professor, have completed their new book “Not Exactly Rocket Scientists and Other Stories”: a collection of stories set in small-town, mid-20th century America that moves along with a bit of luck, much laughter, the patience of the Greatest Generation, and the miracle of friendship. Along the way, they learn why a person’s first drink should not be a Manhattan, and why bumping into a teacher outside of school is like an out-of-body experience, but without leaving New Jersey. They learn how to play hockey on ice that resembles bubble-wrap, why baseball is a summer religion, which way the Delaware River always flows, why substitute teachers always catch a raw deal, and how a dog can break a boy's heart.

They learn many other things, but mostly that youth fades a little at a time until it just isn't there anymore.

Gilbert Schill, John MacIlroy, and Rob Hamilton's nostalgic reflections on friendship, youth and a lost America are an evocative and entertaining read for any generation.

On the ballfield, they couldn't catch a cold, and their pick-up hockey games collapsed in comedic confusion when no one could agree on who owned the puck cleverly labeled "mine." Their social skills were barely above those of a herd of walrus, and when they sought redemption as young acolytes in church and donned something called a "cassock," they could easily be mistaken for "Cossacks," those marauding Ukranians who would have been much less a threat to peaceful worship. And when everyone went crazy that the Russians would beat us to the moon, these boys stepped right up and began building their own rockets, which quickly proved a greater menace.

Good kids at heart, these boys didn't try to screw up. It's just that they were not exactly rocket scientists.

