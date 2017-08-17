Lifetime Financial Growth Expands to Michigan

Lifetime Financial Growth This strategic expansion continues our growth as one of the preeminent wealth management firms in the Midwest.

Lifetime Financial Growth (“LFG”), a regional wealth management firm with headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pa., is pleased to announce its expansion to Detroit, Mich. LFG is a leading financial services provider with principal offices in Pittsburgh (Luttner Financial Group); Cleveland (Capital Planners), Columbus, and Cincinnati, Ohio; and Louisville, Ky.

LFG will be partnering with Lucido-Morris Wealth Management. Joseph Lucido and Michael Morris have been serving the greater Detroit area for over 40 years.

“This strategic expansion continues our growth as one of the preeminent wealth management firms in the Midwest. We are excited to add Joe Lucido and Mike Morris to the LFG Leadership team along with the high-quality financial advisors that have been associated with them for several years,” said Sanford Aderson, President of Lifetime Financial Growth.

“We are delighted to be joining LFG, a firm that shares our core values and will enable us to continue to deliver best-in-class services to our clients who are individuals and business owners throughout the state of Michigan,” said Joe Lucido.

Following the acquisition, Joe Lucido and Mike Morris will continue in their roles leading Lifetime Financial Growth of Michigan, LLC.

About Lifetime Financial Growth

Lifetime Financial Growth Company, a privately-owned wealth management firm with offices in Pittsburgh, PA; Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, OH; Louisville, Owensboro, KY; Evansdale, IN and Morgantown, WV. The focus of LFG centers on our clients’ vision for their future to create a lasting impact on their wealth potential. The firm has 225 financial representatives and advises approximately $3.75 billion in clients’ assets.

About Lucido-Morris Wealth Management

For over 40 years Lucido-Morris Wealth Management and its associates have served and assisted individuals and businesses throughout the state of Michigan in achieving financial success. Lucido-Morris Wealth Management was established on May 1, 1977, by Joseph A. Lucido and Michael G. Morris for the sole purpose of providing financial stability to individuals, families, and businesses.

For further details please contact:

Danielle K. Swann, MBA

Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives / General Agent

Lifetime Financial Growth Company, LLC

244 Boulevard of the Allies

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

412-391-6700

danielle_swann(at)glic(dot)com

Lifetime Financial Growth is an Agency of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), New York, NY. Securities products and advisory services offered through Park Avenue Securities LLC (PAS), member FINRA, SIPC. OSJ: 244 Blvd of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, ph# 412.391.6700. PAS is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian. Lifetime financial Growth is not an affiliate or subsidiary of PAS or Guardian. Lucido-Morris Wealth Management is not affiliate or subsidiary of PAS or Guardian. 2017-44747 EXP 08/19