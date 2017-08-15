How far would I go to protect society from the child I have created? As a father myself, I really don’t know. Do you?

MANKS Productions Inc. announced the launch of its forty-five day Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to finance the company’s first feature film starring John Billingsley, Happy Father’s Day: a Tragedy. The ambitious endeavor is seeking to raise $3.2 million, one of the largest crowdfunding campaigns ever launched for an indie film and a first for Canada.

Mexican film and TV star Sophie Gómez; acclaimed director Keran Rees, cinematographer Ricardo Diaz and production manager Greg Williams are linked to the project. Filming is set to begin November 6 in Mexico with the theatrical release of the film planned for Father’s Day 2018.

Happy Father’s Day is the story of a loving father who nearly dies trying to prevent his serial killer son from harming another living soul.

“What if we as parents do everything ‘right,’ but our child turns out ‘wrong’? What would I do if my child began hurting people?” Asks producer James Russell, a former journalist with the Toronto Star and the Toronto Sun. “How far would I go to protect society from the child I have created? As a father myself, I really don’t know. Do you?”

The campaign features $25, $100, and $250 contribution levels. Additionally, the first 50 individuals who contribute $65,000 to the campaign will be flown, first class, to Hollywood to attend the movie’s VIP premiere and meet the cast and crew.

In addition to the producer and crew committing to a ‘green production’, MANKS will hire fifteen young people from at-risk neighbourhoods as production assistants and apprentices.

“The Happy Father’s Day story touches on fears that hide in the deep recesses of every parent’s psyche,” says James, “and because of that, it is a movie that every parent needs to see.”

To learn more and support this production, visit: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/happy-father-s-day-a-tragedy-drama