A new model of education is taking shape on college campuses across the country, and thanks to Triseum's student ambassador outreach program, more students and faculty are not only getting acquainted with game-based learning technology, they are play testing it and embracing it. Triseum student ambassadors are now located on over 200 U.S. college campuses with more signing on each day, providing support and resources for faculty and students who want to pursue gaming to advance the teaching and learning experience.

"Today's students have grown up playing games, and it is a natural progression for them to use games to better engage with and retain course content," said André Thomas, CEO of Triseum and gaming professor at Texas A&M University. "Colleges and universities are continually evolving to meet students' EdTech needs, and as more incoming freshman come to school this fall wanting to explore game-based learning, our on-site ambassadors are there to raise awareness of game-based learning and help integrate gaming into the classroom experience."

Triseum's student ambassadors expand opportunities for their peers and instructors to partake in game-based learning. Ambassadors are available to help faculty learn about the role of gaming in education, sharing research and tips for where game-based learning can have the biggest impact. The ambassador program also allows students to participate in Triseum's play testing community, giving students first-hand experience and enabling the company to gain valuable feedback to continually improve game playability and engagement.

Student ambassadors are demonstrating the impact of game-based learning through Triseum's art history game, ARTé: Mecenas™, and calculus game, Variant: Limits™. ARTé: Mecenas transports students to the Renaissance where they commission works of art as a Medici banker. Variant: Limits brings complex calculus concepts to life in a high-stakes adventure set in a 3D world. Triseum's games, which involve students and faculty in the design and development process, are backed by rigorous instructional design and research and rival sophisticated entertainment games.

