MacStadium Hires Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Operations

MacStadium, the Mac hosting authority and only provider of Mac Pro private cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (“IaaS”) around the world, today announced the expansion of its executive team with appointments of Shawn Lankton as Chief Revenue Officer and Paul Benati as Senior Vice President of Operations.

Lankton comes to MacStadium from PE-backed Diligent Corporation where he quadrupled revenue growth before helping to sell the business for $624M. As the company's first chief revenue officer, he is responsible for bringing MacStadium’s unique solutions to customers through a combination of sales, marketing, and customer success. Prior to Diligent, Lankton started his career at McKinsey & Company where he helped enterprise technology companies and B2B tech startups accelerate revenue growth. He studied Electrical and Computer Engineering at Georgia Tech where he earned his BS, MS, and PhD.

Benati comes to MacStadium from Fiserv, where he was responsible for managing a global operations team and a continuously improved process efficiency. He is responsible for global service operations ensuring that MacStadium clients receive support they can count on as the business grows. Prior to Fiserv, he worked at IBM, Oracle, and Kodak. Benati holds degrees in Electrical and Computer Engineering and earned his MS in Computer Science.

“I am excited to welcome Shawn and Paul to the leadership team at MacStadium as we strengthen and build on the momentum across our portfolio of marquis customers and invest in our company’s next generation of growth and development," said Gregory McGraw, Chief Executive Officer of MacStadium.

MacStadium’s customers range from Fortune Global 500 companies to mid-sized enterprises in all sectors, including finance, software technology, higher education, retail and online gaming.

About MacStadium

MacStadium is the leading provider of on-demand cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (“IaaS”) built on top of Mac equipment used primarily by developers building application for Apple’s mobile operating system. MacStadium, a Summit Partners portfolio company, is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with growing operations in Las Vegas, Nevada and Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at MacStadium.com.