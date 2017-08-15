Enterprise File Sync & Share with ndSync NetDocuments is truly innovating at the intersection of productivity, usability, and world-class mobile security solutions. As a native cloud platform, the cadence of product innovation and delivery to the global customer base is leading the industry...

NetDocuments, the leading cloud-based document and email management (DMS) platform for law firms and corporate legal departments, today announced the release of ndSync for Windows 2.1 for enhanced multi-device synchronization, and an Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) iOS app advancing the suite of personal productivity tools matched with industry standards for mobile security and governance.

“The ability to remain productive regardless of location or device is an absolute must for today’s legal professional – but it cannot come at the cost of jeopardizing a firm’s information governance and data protection policies,” Mark Salamon, Senior Product Manager at NetDocuments commented. “With the release of ndSync for Windows 2.1 along with NetDocuments EMM app, we’ve created industry-leading functionality coupled with advanced security and mobile data protection to ensure the people, process, and technology around mobile productivity meet the firm’s overall information governance programs.”

Key features of ndSync for Windows 2.1 include an updated user interface and experience, automation of update notifications, document version creation, and safeguards against unwanted content deletions. And the addition of the EMM app utilizes the AppConfig community’s standards and is supported by vendors as diverse as VMWare AirWatch, MobileIron, IBM Maas360, BlackBerry and more than 15 others.

Peter Buck, VP of Product Strategy at NetDocuments stated, “NetDocuments is truly innovating at the intersection of productivity, usability, and world-class mobile security solutions. As a native cloud platform, the cadence of product innovation and delivery to the global customer base is leading the industry and only possible through the leverage and power of a single global cloud application.”

Join NetDocuments product experts at ILTACON on Wednesday, August 16 in the Oceanside F conference room at 4:00 pm to learn more about NetDocuments’ solutions for anywhere productivity and mobile security.

View NetDocuments full ILTACON conference agenda for a list of sessions: http://blog.netdocuments.com/en-us/netdocuments-iltacon-2017/

About NetDocuments

Founded in 1999, NetDocuments’ cloud-based service allows firms of all sizes to reduce costs and increase security, mobility, compliance, and disaster recovery for documents and email from anywhere and on any device. With offices and datacenters in the US, Australia, and the UK, and with over 2,000+ customers and hundreds of thousands of users, NetDocuments is able to effectively service its global community spread across 140 countries. With anytime, anywhere access, firms are able to increase productivity and improve the client experience through a comprehensive cloud-based service. For more information about NetDocuments, please visit http://www.netdocuments.com.