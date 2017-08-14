With Mobile at the center of campaigns, it is even more critical to award work that is thoughtful, employs best practices that create significant swings in ROI and pushes the envelope of what is possible in mobile.

The Mobile Marketing Association (MMA), the leading global trade association for the mobile marketing industry, today announced the jury for the 2017 Annual Global Smarties and newly-launched North America Smarties Awards Programs. Supporting MMA’s marketer-first mission, Goodyear’s Chief Marketing Officer Richard Kellam will take on the role of 2017 jury president, leading both the Global and North America judging processes.

The 2017 jury is comprised of 27 senior brand and agency professionals, selected for their achievements, respect throughout the industry and ability to judge with fairness and integrity as they select the world’s leading mobile marketing campaigns. The full jury list can be found below.

“I’m honored to serve as Jury President for the 2017 MMA Global Smarties Awards and celebrate the innovative work that not only pushes the boundaries of mobile, but truly helps brands achieve their goals,” said Kellam. “The MMA’s new focus on the impact mobile has on business objectives reflects the imperative of mobile today, as it leads so many of today’s marketing endeavors."

“We are excited to have a consummate global marketing professional like Richard Kellam lead the impressive 2017 jury. With his help, the jury will bring a critical and discerning eye, demanding the highest standards in campaigns that drive real business impact,” said Sheryl Daija, chief strategy officer of the MMA. “With Mobile now sitting at the center of campaigns, it is even more critical to award work that is thoughtful, employs best practices that create significant swings in ROI and pushes the envelope of what is possible in mobile.”

For the 2017 Global and North America Smarties programs, the MMA adjusted the current weighing of the judging criteria, making business impact the most critical element in determining which campaigns will win a Smarties. This new emphasis makes the Smarties Awards the first global, mobile-centric program to focus on such benchmarks.

In partnership with WARC, the MMA will publish a “Top 5” ranking of mobile marketing companies – including an individual ranking each of agencies and brands – that are achieving the biggest business impact. The top-ranked company in each category will receive the brand-new Smarties Index Business Impact Award. The award will be the ultimate achievement in mobile marketing, as it is an honor derived from aggregating the business impact of all the Smarties-winning campaigns from around the world.

All entries are currently being evaluated by the Smarties Pre-Screening Council, comprised of more than 100 senior-level mobile marketers. Through a complex algorithm, the Council will determine the initial short list, which will then be vetted and ultimately judged by the Global and North America Smarties Jury during all-day sessions in New York City on August 15-16. Finalists and winners will be honored on September 25 at the Smarties Celebration of Talent, held as part of MMA's SM2 Innovation Summit at Industria in New York City, during Advertising Week.

Richard Kellam, CMO, Goodyear: Global Smarties Jury President

Jay Altschuler, VP, Media & Partnerships, Samsung

Kristen D’Arcy, Head of Performance Marketing & Media, American Eagle Outfitters

Christine DiLandro, SVP, Head of Media & Integrated Marketing, Citi

Mike Donaghey, Creative Director, R/GA

Guilherme Gomide, CEO & Founding Partner, Mirum Agency

Kimberly Gnatt, Global Group Director, Digital Platforms & Innovation, The Coca-Cola Company

Luke Hamilton, Global VP of Creative, Emerging Experience, SapientRazorfish

Amanda Helming, VP, Brand Marketing & Pricing, Dunkin’ Donuts U.S.

Mindel Klein Lepore, Worldwide Director, Global Digital Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive

Edlynne Laryea, Global Director, Digital Partnerships, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Products Worldwide

John Militello, Director of Marketing, Volvo Car USA

Christopher Miller, Divisional Vice President, Global Brand Strategy & Innovation, Abbott

Jason Minyo, EVP, Executive Creative Director, Brand Purpose & Social Good, Design Department Lead, Edelman

Lauren Radcliffe, VP, Marketing, Media & Acquisition, E*TRADE

Mary Rodgers, Director of Marketing Communications, Cuisinart & Waring Products

Dave Sanabria, Manager, Global Connected Consumer Experience, Ford Motor Company

Heidi Schoeneck, EVP, Executive Director Creative, Geometry Global

Aaron Smolick, Executive Director, Head of Paid Media Analytics & Optimization, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Francie Staub, Managing Director of Integrated & Digital Marketing, TD Ameritrade

Heather Stewart, General Director, Global Marketing Services, General Motors

Tara Thomas, Director, Global Digital Strategy, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare

Gail Tifford, VP, Media North America & Global Digital Innovation, Unilever

Leo Xavier, CEO, Pontomobi Linked by Isobar

Ronalee Zarate-Bayani, Head of Global Integrated Marketing & Digital Advancement, The Hershey Company

Warren Zenna, EVP, Managing Director, NA at Mobext (Havas Media Group)

Jenny Zirinsky, VP, Global Media, Coty

For the complete list of the Global Smarties submission categories, and the regional and country award programs, please visit: http://www.mmaglobal.com/smarties/categories.

