The world metropolis of style, New York City, bi-annually assembles the most present and influential designers of the season to showcase their latest collections at invite-only shows. During New York Fashion Week, designers Mychael Knight and Korto Momolu are teaming up to present two highly-anticipated Spring/Summer collections for an event that is open to the public.

On Friday, September 8, 2017 at 9 p.m, these former Project Runway All-Stars will present the MK|KM Experience to the fashion world at the Stewart Hotel New York (371 Seventh Avenue). The MK|KM Experience is a celebration of the past, the acknowledgement of the present, and the foraging of the future - an event that cannot be missed.

Korto Momolu’s collection takes a whimsical walk down many pathways that lead to gardens of floral fantasies and light soft walkways, leading to a color way of bliss. Light mints, metallic shimmers and touches of sparkle will reignite the love for the runway as she returns to NYFW. And Mychael Knight’s collection endures his love for American women’s sportswear. It’s a grown up take on ‘Athleisure’ dressing, elevated by chic separates, smart day dresses, and saturated with glamour. Expect to see the runway filled with two different styles and approaches - both setting new trends for the season.

Industry giant Wella Professionals will serve as the title and hair sponsor, while a new cosmetic beauty line from Corps d’Elite, based in Washington, DC will serve as the official makeup sponsor and design team.

“I’m honored and thrilled to introduce Corps d’Elite Beauty to New York Fashion Week. My team and I are super excited to bring visions to life,” states Shun Pittman, owner. “Corps d’Elite Beauty was created to offer a dynamic assortment of makeup using the finest pigments and quality ingredients for all skin shades and tone.”

VIP guests will receive an invitation and must RSVP to attend. General audiences may purchase via our online portal:https://mkkmexperiencess18.eventbrite.com.

MK|KM Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhLzyIkwc6k

