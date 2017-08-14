AerNos Development Lab and Corporate Offices in San Diego AerNos, develops tiny, accurate and affordable nano gas sensors to integrate with Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices

AerNos, an innovator in nano gas sensors, announced today that it has expanded its corporate offices, product development, and science and engineering teams as an essential part of its strategy to bring nano gas sensors to market. The move to the San Diego Science Center in California allows for additional horizontal market development and continued expansion into vertical markets for its nano gas sensor lines. Currently, AerNos is focusing its efforts in the air quality and air pollution vertical market while exploring other vertical markets including industrial applications and homeland security.

AerNos, which has developed tiny, accurate and affordable gas sensors to integrate with Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices for smart city, smart home, homeland security and industrial applications. To meet development and deployment timelines, AerNos tripled its staff size in July, and continues to recruit and hire top talent in material science, chemical engineering, nano electronics, data science and business.

“Bringing truly disruptive nano gas sensor innovation to market starts with the right people and the right partners,” said Sundip R. Doshi, CEO of AerNos. “We are thrilled to be in the San Diego Science Center attracting amazing talent from the greater San Diego area and from around the world. Working with BioMed Realty further allows us to meet our facility requirements as we execute our growth strategy here in the U.S. and globally.”

Housing additional administrative workspace, as well as state of the art research and development laboratory, fabrication, test and measurement equipment, environmental chambers, clean room, and rooms for seminars and trainings, the new facility brings AerNos development teams together into one shared space to promote interdisciplinary exchange and collaboration in a creative work environment.

AerNos continues to focus its efforts on smart city and smart home initiatives. According to Frost & Sullivan, the global smart cities market is projected to reach US$1.56 trillion by 2020 and the global sensor market is expected to generate more than $162 billion in 2019, with industrial control, smart cities and eHealth leading revenue generation. With a nano gas sensor capable of detecting multiple gases simultaneously to the parts per billion (ppb), AerNos has designed a platform that can deliver sensors for specific multi-gas applications, positioning the company to meet the needs of a wide range of IoT, Smart City, Smart Home, wearable, mobile and other integration partners.

About AerNos

AerNos, Inc develops application specific nano gas sensors based on its breakthrough and proprietary AerCNT Technology to detect harmful gases in the environment. AerNos nano gas sensors are designed to be easily integrated into consumer and commercial product lines such as standalone monitoring devices, non-stationary devices (drones, industrial robots, construction equipment, etc.), modes of transportation, wearables, smartphones and the Internet of Things (IoT).

For more information, please visit http://www.AerNos.com

You may also contact us at media(at)AerNos(dot)com