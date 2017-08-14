Lifester Milestone Timelines The bottom line is that Lifester saves time ... This speeds up the sales cycle, leading to better buying decisions.

Lifester, an easy-to-use team-based productivity app for life insurance advisors and consumers alike, announced today that it has added milestone timelines as a new feature included with Premium Membership. Lifester adds to, but does not replace, the existing sales process that may already be working. Its purpose is to create additional touch points between advisors, consumers and other influencing parties, by facilitating engagement, interactivity, and information exchange. In doing so, Lifester improves transparency, instills consumer confidence, and reduces the time it takes to form buying decisions.

Lifester uses digital "Projects" to allow licensed producers to share their recommendations with clients, their family members, friends and personal advisors. These "Project Members" are then able to log into their Lifester accounts, 24 x 7, whenever it is convenient for them, review their proposals online, and even add their own thoughts by posting comments or messages that can be shared with the entire team, or portions of them.

With the addition of milestones, life insurance advisors are able to create Project tasks and events to motivate team members into action. Milestones are then posted on timelines serving as real-time reminders. Each milestone may also trigger up to 3 customized alert notifications.

Lifester is quickly becoming the leader in life insurance productivity apps for professionals seeking to improve sales performance. According to Lifester Founder & CEO Robert Strauss, J.D. "The bottom line is that Lifester saves time -- by greatly facilitating the flow of detailed information to and from insurance advisors. This speeds up the sales cycle, leading to better buying decisions."

Lifester does not sell life insurance or participate in any resulting life insurance sales. For more information about Lifester, visit https://www.lifester.com