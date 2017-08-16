James Fazio, the CEO of Aruba Airport Authority, and Miguel Leitmann, the CEO of Vision-Box, announced a new partnership between both organizations. Aruba Airport Authority and Vision-Box have decided to sign an exclusive partnership for the further evolution of the Aruba Happy Flow. The goal of the partnership is to:



Sustain the leading position of the Aruba Happy Flow in the global aviation industry

Ensure the usage of leading edge Vision-Box technology at Aruba Airport enabling unique value propositions for the airport and high-profile recognition and showcasing for Vision-Box

Creating a knowledge and experience center on Seamless travel

“The Aruba Happy Flow Proof of Concept has exceeded our expectations during these 2 years, paving the way for a new direction for the airport,” said James Fazio, CEO of the Aruba Airport Authority. “On the other hand, with this new partnership with Vision-Box, we are now very excited to get the opportunity to establish a pioneering Centre of Excellence, where we aim to understand tendencies, develop new products and technologies in a real-life environment and support local economy. This combined effort will surely mark another milestone in the development of the future airport."

The partnership will profile Aruba Airport as an airport that drives change with passenger centric focus, creating value for their stakeholders and an excellent passenger experience. Furthermore, the partnership should provide skills development for Aruban and international students through the Vision-Box Centre of Excellence, while building a strong foundation for sustainable airport solutions.

Miguel Leitmann, Vision-Box™ CEO highlights that “This is indeed a great partnership. Aruba airport has already embraced the new era of the digital airport concept and it will soon benefit further from our game-changing technology for the Gateway 2030 project. We are convinced that this partnership will be the ground base for the next generation of Happy Flow, reaffirming Aruba Airport as an innovation center for passenger facilitation and projecting Aruba with a highly recognizable worldwide airport”.

The Strategic Partnership is built on four pillars:



Innovation

Both partners are committed to invest in evolving the Aruba Happy Flow platform. New functional solutions will be (co-)created and assessed at Aruba Airport.



Gateway 2030, first airport designed for Happy Flow

Aruba Airport and Vision-Box share the vision that the design of the Gateway 2030 project, should fully harvest the benefits of the Aruba Happy Flow platform as a terminal-wide solution.



Centre of Excellence

The Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Aruba Airport is designed to combine the strength of Aruba Airport as a facilitator for innovation with the strength of Vision-Box as a technology innovator.



Showcase

Aruba Airport and Vision-Box will realize a high quality and continuous showcase for the Happy Flow solution.

Aruba Happy Flow is the result of a cooperative consortium composed of the governments of Aruba and the Netherlands, Schiphol Group, KLM, Aruba Airport Authority and Vision-Box™.

About Vision-Box™

Founded in 2001, Vision-Box™ is the leading provider of digital and biometric solutions for Automated Border Control, seamless passenger handling, electronic identity management and intelligent security solutions that use ICAO-compliant standards.

The solution portfolio aimed for airports, airlines and immigration authorities, includes passenger touchpoints addressing workflows for biometric check-in, entry-exit checks, API/PNR checks, baggage drop, security check, automated border control and self-boarding.

Within the correlated ID-management segment, Vision-Box™ also delivers to governments and issuing authorities, many solutions ranging from live biometric enrolment stations, document verification kiosks and digital document dispensers as well as the underlying life-cycle management platform.

In general, Vision-Box’s scope of intervention reaches out to all citizens who have to proof their identity to transact within any process with authorities or related stakeholders, extending the use of biometrics beyond the aviation segment, towards modern environments like smart cities or smart offices. Starting with the process of identity enrollment and covering the life cycle of a biometric identity throughout the citizen’s trusted journey, assuring its verification or identification at any time, Vision-Box’s product portfolio operates on top of a powerful and commonly used service platform, which orchestrates the trusted chain of identity of the citizen.

Every year, hundreds of millions of passengers are processed by Vision-Box™ digital systems, installed right at the heart of the most prestigious and critical governmental organizations, who trust our biometric identity and security management solutions to provide their citizens a safer world.

Vision-Box™ operates over 2000 Automated Border Control solutions in more than 80 international airports, ports and land borders and has over 4000 electronic identity systems deployed across the globe.

