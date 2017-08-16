TSI Auto Solutions is pleased to announce that Geoff Helby has joined the TSI team as the Director of Dealer Solutions. Helby will manage TSI’s Dealer Solutions division, the industry leader for financial composite analytics and forecasting. He will direct the strategic growth of TSI’s dealer solutions business, sales and marketing of the TSI Echo™ dealer product, product training, client consulting and dealer relations. Helby comes aboard to continue TSI’s successes in dealer information network technologies within the automotive sector, “This Canadian company attracted me with its leading edge technology, strategic long-term vision, dedicated workforce, and customer-centric attitude” said Helby.

Through Helby, TSI further strengthens their industry experience with his 24 years of sales, marketing and strategic management expertise in the automotive industry. Prior to joining TSI, Helby led the Canadian arm of ALG Inc, where he provided strategic direction and delivery of ALG’s residual value information and portfolio risk analysis tools to automotive manufacturers, financial institutions and fleet companies. Furthermore, Helby directed the Power Information Network, a division of J.D. Power and Associates, for over seven years providing transaction level data, solution models and consulting services to Canadian-based automotive manufacturers and retailers. In addition, Helby gained 10 years of experience with GMAC in the areas of sales, credit risk analysis, and customer service. These credentials add substantially to TSI’s pool of auto sector expertise.

About TSI Auto Solutions

A leader in delivering state-of-the-art business management solutions, TSI is a Canadian data company that provides real-time financial and non-financial performance data analysis software services for the automobile industry. Its versatile suite of products encompass: data cleansing, dealership reporting, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and dealer group reporting, business and performance management, forecasting, in addition to a field and dealer contact management solution. TSI currently has 11 OEMs using their software in Canada and Australia. For more information about TSI, please visit: http://www.tsiautosolutions.com.

Media Contact

Seana Chadwick

Executive Vice President

TSI Auto Solutions

465 Main St

Moncton NB E1C 1C2

1 866 724 6200

info(at)tsiautosolutions.com

http://www.tsiautosolutions.com/news