Altizon, the Industrial IoT company recently announced its partnership with SNic Solutions (SNic), a leading Industrial Engineering and Management Consulting firm. SNic is also the official channel partner & system integrator of Rockwell Automation and Siemens in India, America and South-East Asia. SNic, during the course of its industrial automation work, provides installation and integration services for ‘Preactor’, a leading advanced planning and scheduling (APS) software by Siemens and ‘Arena’, a popular simulation software by Rockwell Automation.

The partnership with Altizon will involve integration of Datonis, the IIoT platform by Altizon with both Preactor and Arena softwares. These integrations will enable Manufacturing enterprises to feed with real time relevant machine data out of the box from Datonis IoT platform into these leading software packages. Such a link will enhance production planning, simulation modelling and predictive analytics for the shop floor data.

“Manufacturing industry is undergoing a huge transformation where real time data is the backbone for all the manufacturing systems. We sensed this need and were looking for a robust, easy to use, and quick integrability IoT platform to connect to these systems,” said Nikhil Joshi, Founder & Director, SNic. “With Datonis on our side, we can now offer an end-to-end solution to help our manufacturing & healthcare customers get Industry 4.0 ready and achieve digital transformation.”

“Altizon is delighted to join forces with SNic Solutions to provide a joint value offering to the industrial customers.The easy integration of Datonis with globally adopted products like Preactor and Arena is a step towards our vision of delivering rapid value to enterprises by converging IT and OT. The partnership with SNic is a key step towards realizing this vision.” said Vinay Nathan, CEO, Altizon.

About SNIC

SNic Solutions is a global consulting firm passionate about combining technology with the science of industrial engineering & management.With technology experience of more than 11 years and serving 100+ clients across the world, we have built niche expertise in Industrial Engineering & Management, Simulation Modelling & Predictive Analytics, Advanced Planning & Scheduling (APS) and Supply Chain Optimization.

About Altizon

Altizon is the creator of the Enterprise IT-OT Grid, using their flagship Datonis® IIoT platform for driving rapid business value through solutions that enable Smart Manufacturing, modernize Asset Performance Management and pioneer new Business Models for service delivery. The Datonis® IIoT platform, accelerates IT/OT integrations by helping quickly connect diverse industrial assets and launching new applications over a hybrid infrastructure with edge computing, advanced in-stream analytics and deep learning capabilities. An award-winning company, Altizon, is recognized by reputed analyst firms like BCG, Forrester, is an alum of the Microsoft Accelerator and most recently cited by Gartner as a leading global IOT platform vendor.

