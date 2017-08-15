Beth Morgan, crop insurance sales representative with MidAtlantic Farm Credit I’m excited to work with our family of customers to help them find the policies they need in order to prepare for circumstances beyond their control.

MidAtlantic Farm Credit recently announced the hiring of Beth Morgan as a crop insurance sales representative. She will be based in the association’s Winchester, Virginia office.

“Beth’s knowledge of agriculture and excellent customer service skills make her a great addition to our sales team,” says Kathi Levan, Farm Credit’s crop insurance manager. “We’re excited to bring her on board and look forward to her working with our customers.”

As a crop insurance sales representative, Morgan will assist current and prospective customers with finding the crop insurance policies that best fit their individual needs. “Farmers are very vulnerable to weather, which can destroy their crop in a matter of seconds,” says Morgan. “Crop insurance has saved family businesses and protected them against everything from drought to floods. I’m excited to work with our family of customers to help them find the policies they need in order to prepare for circumstances beyond their control.”

Prior to joining Farm Credit, Morgan was with George’s, Inc., a poultry company in Edinburg, Virginia. She graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in agribusiness management and rural development. Morgan resides on her family’s farm in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

About MidAtlantic Farm Credit

MidAtlantic Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by its member‐borrowers. It provides farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages. The co-op has over 10,600 members and over $2.6 billion in loans outstanding. MidAtlantic has branches serving Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. It is part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America.