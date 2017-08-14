BJG Electronics Opens Texas Sales Office

BJG Electronics Office, located in Arlington, Texas BJG... will deliver both improved customer service and technical support to our customers in the west.

Ronkonkoma based BJG Electronics, Inc announced today the opening of a new office location in Dallas-Ft Worth, Texas. Centrally located in Arlington between Dallas & Fort Worth, the new sales office promises to further enhance customer service in the western US & Mexico and will employ a bilingual sales team.

BJG’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing Joe Flora remarked, “We are delighted to be in Texas. By opening a brick and mortar location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, we expect to further contribute to BJG’s “best in class” customer service focus.” He continues, “We will consolidate our current US West sales team in this location & expect to recruit additional staff in the coming months.”

Rick Flora BJG’s president explained that “The BJG Texas operation will deliver both improved customer service and technical support to our customers in the west. In addition, our supplier partners are expected to gain an expanded presence in the region.”

About BJG Electronics, Inc.

Based in Ronkonkoma, NY, BJG Electronics, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2008 & AS9100C certified distributor, value-added assembler, and light manufacturer of high reliability electronic components serving the defense, commercial aerospace and business aviation markets. For more information, visit http://www.bjgelectronics.com.