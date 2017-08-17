A Pittsburgh based company, Mindmatrix Inc., is the only native Channel Enablement Software Provider in the industry that offers all the 3 core elements of Channel Enablement; Partner Relationship Management (PRM), Channel Marketing Automation and Channel Sales Enablement on a single platform. Most other vendors either enable one or two of the three core elements; or have partnered with others to offer all the three elements.

For Partner Relationship Management (PRM), Mindmatrix offers partner portals and tools for partner recruitment, training, onboarding and certification, incentive and rewards management, opportunity management, lead routing and MDF management.

Mindmatrix helps corporate marketing teams support channel partners more effectively through its channel marketing automation module. Mindmatrix’s channel marketing automation segment offers tools for centralized local marketing, lead generation, social media marketing and channel marketing asset management.

Mindmatrix also offers tools that simplify the channel sales model, making it easy for channel partners to sell. These features are a part of its sales enablement module for channels and include Playbooks, Distributed CRM Integration, E-Contract Signing, Guided Sales Solution Selling and CPQ Engine.

Maria Chien, Service Director of Channel Marketing Strategies at SiriusDecisions, says, “As suppliers invest in channel solutions to automate workflow, scale program capabilities and streamline processes, they should include interoperability as a key consideration for delivering a positive partner experience. A core tenet of a positive partner experience is the ease of doing business, which is largely driven by the optimization of the workstreams associated with each partner touchpoint. Channel organizations must evaluate current and future technology investments to determine which tools are necessary to support channel business needs, paying special attention to possible integrations with existing technologies.”

About MindMatrix

Mindmatrix is the only single, fully integrated platform offering complete sales and marketing enablement for direct and indirect sales. Mindmatrix combines Partner Relationship Management (PRM), Channel Marketing, Asset Management, Sales Enablement, and Marketing Automation for the complete enablement of your sales and marketing teams. This unified platform takes you through every step in the sales process from lead to revenue, enabling your sales channels to sell more, faster.

