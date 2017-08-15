Eze Castle Logo

Eze Castle Integration, Inc., a leading provider of strategic managed IT solutions and complete cloud services to the investment industry, today announced it has won Best Cybersecurity Provider in the 2017 Waters Rankings and Best Hedge Fund Technology & Cloud Company in the 2017 Wealth & Finance Alternative Investment Awards. The company was also ranked number 17 among more than 500 global managed service providers on the MSPmentor 501 list and climbed up the CRN Solution Provider 500 list.

These latest industry accolades speak to Eze Castle Integration’s ability to consistently deliver innovative technology solutions encased in award-winning client support and service. This is the fourth consecutive year that Eze Castle has been recognized in the Waters Rankings – a reader’s choice award program – and the third year the company has ranked as a top 20 managed service provider by MSPmentor. The Wealth & Finance and CRN awards are also repeat wins for the company.

Product innovation, excellence and client service are the foundation for Eze Castle Integration’s award winning streak. The Eze Private Cloud and Eze Hybrid Cloud have emerged as the industry’s trusted cloud platforms delivering layers of security, resiliency and IT flexibility wrapped in premier 24x7x365 support. With cybersecurity in the spotlight, Eze Castle’s Cybersecurity Practice is comprehensive, covering everything from plan development and employee training to vulnerability assessments, active threat prevention and simulated phishing exercises.

For the Waters Rankings, category winners are determined exclusively by WatersTechnology readers, specifically, asset managers, hedge funds, brokerages, prop-trading firms, pension and mutual funds. Both the MSPmentor and CRN Solution Provider 500 lists reward top solution provider organizations, ranked by revenue.

About Eze Castle Integration

Eze Castle Integration is the leading provider of managed IT services, complete cloud solutions and cybersecurity to more than 650 financial firms worldwide. The company’s products and services include Cloud Services, Managed Cyber Security Solutions, Technology Consulting, Outsourced IT Support, Project & Technology Management, Professional Services, Telecommunications, Voice over IP, Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery, Archiving, Storage and Colocation. Eze Castle Integration is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, Dallas, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco, Singapore and Stamford.