"ANGEL WATCH" to be SOLD at AUCTION August 26

"ANGEL WATCH" was named by Mrs. Gailya Gatewood and the late Warren Temple Gatewood, Jr. when they purchased the property. Mrs. Gatewood informed the Auctioneers, "We felt the place was like heaven to us and whoever buys this property will absolutely feel the same tranquility we did." The property is being SOLD at Auction to settle the Estate.

Located at 20206 THE TRAIL, Little Plymouth, Va. 23091 in King & Queen Courthouse area, is 40 miles E of Richmond, NE of Williamsburg, N of Gloucester/Mathews and the Peninsula. King & Queen County is a place for those looking to take advantage of a strong natural resource base and high quality of life while accessible to major areas.

The custom built home with combined 4000 sq ft is the main house with a separate apartment connected via breezeway, both with separate entrances. The home is situated on 91 acres, 45 cleared, 45 timber, bass spring-fed pond, equestrian barn, dog kennel with grooming area, double garage with office area. The property fronts both on The Trail and Melrose Landing and is close by to the boat landing and pier on the Mattaponi River.

View the VIDEO of the property at http://www.expressauction.com along with photos of the personal property and contents also to be auctioned on the 26th of August. Linda Makowski states, "This superior property has many unique custom features and quality construction hard to reproduce; bidders will have the opportunity to buy at the price they are willing to pay." Call the office at 805-695-1222 or Linda's cell phone 804-832-8471 for details, a bid package or access.

Express Auctioneers, Brokers & Appraisers, with offices in Gloucester and Williamsburg in Virginia and Baltimore, Maryland, specialize in Real Estate, Estates, Vehicles, Antiques, Art, Jewelry and Equipment. Larry and Linda Makowski have combined Auctioneering Expertise of 70 years.